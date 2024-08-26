Rising Demand for Advanced Therapies Fuels Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market Growth to $707.5 Million by 2031

Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market Growth to $707.5 Million by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: 𝐀𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

The global Huntington’s disease treatment market has shown significant growth, with its value rising from $315.2 million in 2021 to a projected $707.5 million by 2031. This growth, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%, reflects the increasing focus on treating this rare, genetic neurodegenerative disorder.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. som biotech

2. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

3. Vaccinex

4. Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

5. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

6. UniQure

7. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

8. Annexon Biosciences

9. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

10. Lupin

11. AOP Health

12. Medesis Pharma SA

13. Prilenia Therapeutics

14. PTC Therapeutics

15. Neurocrine Biosciences

16. Novartis AG

17. Mitochon Pharmaceuticals



𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17522

𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

Huntington's disease is a genetic disorder that leads to the progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the brain, significantly affecting a person’s physical and cognitive abilities. The disease usually manifests in a person’s 30s or 40s, leading to symptoms such as motor skill decline, mood swings, and cognitive impairments. Unfortunately, there is currently no approved medication that can modify the course of the disease, and treatment is primarily focused on managing symptoms.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

The market for Huntington’s disease treatments is being driven by several key factors. The increasing prevalence of the disease and the growing demand for advanced therapies to manage symptoms are major contributors to market growth. Additionally, ongoing clinical trials and a strong pipeline of potential drug candidates are expected to further propel market expansion.

However, the market also faces challenges. The complexity of developing effective treatments for Huntington's disease, coupled with the potential for complications from existing therapies, could hinder growth. Despite these challenges, ongoing research and development efforts present significant opportunities for investment in the market, particularly in the area of disease-modifying drugs.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The Huntington’s disease treatment market is segmented based on drug type, age, distribution channel, and region.

• Drug Type: The market is divided into approved drugs and off-label drugs. Approved drugs, such as tetrabenazine and deutetrabenazine, generated the highest revenue in 2021 and are expected to continue to dominate the market due to their effectiveness in managing symptoms.

• Age: The market is segmented into two age groups: below 50 years and above 50 years. The below 50 years segment accounted for the majority of the market share in 2021, reflecting the higher incidence of the disease in this age group.

• Distribution Channel: The market is further categorized into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Drug stores and retail pharmacies dominated the market in 2021, while online pharmacies are expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing trend of online shopping and discounts offered.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

North America held the largest share of the global Huntington’s disease treatment market in 2021, primarily due to technological advancements and a robust healthcare infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the most significant growth over the forecast period. This growth is driven by an increase in the patient population, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and rising investments in healthcare projects across the region.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17522

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.