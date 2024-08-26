Lane Restriction on WV 88, Bethany Pike, to Begin Monday, August 26, 2024

Page Content OHIO COUNTY, WV – A portion of WV 88, near milepost 16.60, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning Monday, August 26, 2024, through Friday, August 30, 2024, for electric pole and light installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​

