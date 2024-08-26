Lane Restriction on County Route 7/2 (Herron Road), in Middlebourne, to Begin Friday, August 23, 2024

Page Content TYLER COUNTY, WV – A portion of County Route 7/2 (Herron Road), at the intersection with County Route 7/3 (Rock Run Road) and County Route 7 (Wick Road), will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning Friday, August 23, 2024, through Friday, September 13, 2024, for new gas line installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

