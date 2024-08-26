MoneyHero Group Named “Personal Finance Tech of the Year” at the Prestigious Asia FinTech Awards 2024

MoneyHero’s personal finance platform recognized for its incredible innovation, capabilities, and service



Award further-solidifies the Company’s leading market positioning throughout Greater Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) (“MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a market-leading personal finance and digital insurance aggregation and comparison platform in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced it has been named “Personal Finance Tech of the Year” at the prestigious Asia FinTech Awards 2024. MoneyHero was selected for this award from six finalists in the market, signifying the Company’s strong connection with its users and clear superiority in technology.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition as Asia’s leading personal finance platform in 2024,” said Rohith Murthy, CEO of MoneyHero. “Our relentless commitment to empowering consumers across Greater Southeast Asia to take control of their financial futures has been the driving force behind our success. Through continuous innovation, enhanced capabilities, and exceptional service, we have not only differentiated ourselves in the marketplace but also solidified our position as the region’s top player, leading to this remarkable achievement.”

The annual Asia FinTech Awards recognize and celebrate excellence in the fintech sector throughout the APAC region. This year, the awards received hundreds of nominations across various categories covering the full spectrum of fintech, with a judging panel made-up of industry experts reviewing the submissions and determining each category winner. The awards were officially released on 23 August 2024. For more information on the annual Asia FinTech Awards, please visit https://fintechawardsasia.com/ .

Mr. Murthy added: "Receiving the 2024 Personal Finance Tech of the Year award is a testament to the growing demand for our products across the Greater Southeast Asia region and, most importantly, to the sustained consumer loyalty that is vital for success in this competitive industry. As the company behind Singapore’s largest personal finance community platform, Seedly, we continue to foster meaningful conversations and connections among consumers. Additionally, through our innovative B2B platform Creatory, we empower content creators by helping them reach new audiences and build strong marketplace brands. With these strategic pillars and core businesses, we continue to drive growth in personal finance. While we celebrate this recognition, we remain focused on the future, ready to leverage our strong foundation to drive innovation and greater success."

To learn more about MoneyHero, its products and brands, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com .

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) is a market leader in the online personal finance and digital insurance aggregation and comparison sector throughout Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in the emerging markets of Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax, and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. The Company also retains an equity stake in Malaysian fintech company, Jirnexu Pte. Ltd., parent company of Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd., the operator of RinggitPlus, Malaysia’s largest operating B2C platform. Enterprise-wide, MoneyHero currently manages 279 commercial partner relationships and services 8.7 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023. The Company’s backers include Peter Thiel—co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund—and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC’s digital economy, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com .

For inquiries, please contact:

Investors:

MoneyHero IR Team

IR@MoneyHeroGroup.com

Media:

Gaffney Bennett PR

MoneyHero@gbpr.com

