Liberty Star Welcomes New Board Director Gerardo King

TUCSON, AZ, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Star Minerals (“Liberty Star” or the “Company”) (OTCMarkets: LBSR) is pleased to announce the Board unanimously agreed to appoint Gerardo King, Director, effective immediately.



Mr. King brings his expertise in finance, financial structuring, mergers & acquisitions, and advisory services to Liberty Star’s board. He is a seasoned, successful investment banker, principal investor, board member, and managing partner with over 25 years of experience in financial services and the mining industry.

As the founder and CEO of Tamesis, a regional boutique investment bank, Mr. King oversees a diverse portfolio of clients and sectors across the U.S.A., Latin America, and Europe. He also serves as a board director at Peak 10 Energy, a leading energy company, providing strategic guidance and oversight on that company's growth and sustainability initiatives.

Throughout his career, he has successfully closed multiple transactions worth over $25BN. He has structured innovative and complex financing solutions and built and maintained strong relationships with key stakeholders, partners, and colleagues. He has leveraged his expertise in capital markets, asset management, strategic planning, and business development to drive value creation and positive impact to the organizations and communities he has worked with. Mr. King lives in Austin, Texas.

“I am honored and excited to join the board of Liberty Star Minerals and aid the leadership team in consolidating the next development stage of this promising project,” stated Mr. King. “We have a unique opportunity to launch a near-term, high-grade precious metals cash-flow generating platform while we consolidate the vast value of our copper property."

“I have come to know and admire Gerardo’s insight, experience, and work ethic over the past year,” said Pete O’Heeron, Chairman, Liberty Star Minerals. “His unique expertise in mining joint ventures throughout the world will give us exposure to the many mining companies that could find our mineral opportunities at Hay Mountain and Red Rock Canyon a compelling joint venture opportunity.”

About Liberty Star: Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (LBSR: OTCQB), d/b/a Liberty Star Minerals, is an Arizona-based mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Arizona and the southwest USA. Currently the company controls properties which are located over what management considers some of North America’s richest mineralized regions for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum (moly), and associated metals. The Company’s premiere property is the Hay Mountain property (exploration stage) for porphyry copper, gold, moly, and other commercially important minerals. Specific targets have been selected to explore for near-surface and deep-seated ore bodies, of which there are numerous analogs nearby. Contiguous with the primary Hay Mountain porphyry exploration target, and part of the overall Hay Mountain property, is an increasingly attractive area of exploration stage gold mineralization denominated Red Rock Canyon. Red Rock Canyon exhibits what we believe are extensive, promising hydrothermal associated gold-bearing structures that are documented in historical public and Company records. View numerous geoscientific reports on our website. The Hay Mountain & Red Rock Canyon properties are in Cochise County (southeast) Arizona, USA.

Forward Looking Statements Certain information contained in public release may contain “forward-looking statements,” as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which are unforeseeable and beyond the Company’s or management’s control, which could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include but not be limited to the business strategies for the Company, assumptions of management, pending or future transactions, future estimated mineral resources or grades, investments, asset valuations, anticipated permits and approvals and other information that may be based on forecasts of future exploration, operational or financial results or estimates of matters not yet determinable. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance using words or phrases like the following may be forward-looking statements: “estimate”, “intend”, “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue” “may”, “might”, “could”, “would” or similar words or expressions. Important factors that could differ materially from the expectations of the Company and management include, among other things, risks related to unsuccessful exploration results, metals prices, fluctuations in currency prices, international markets, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as changes in the availability of funding for mineral exploration and development and general economic conditions. Additional information about these factors, risks, and uncertainties on which forward-looking statements are based is discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2024, as updated from time to time in Company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not responsible for updating the information contained in this public release beyond the presentation date or published date, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services. Risk factors for the company are set out in the 10-K and other periodic filings made with the SEC on EDGAR (ref. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals, Corp.).

