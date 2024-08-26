Chuck E. Cheese Expands Partnership with American Society for Deaf Children with New ASL Entertainment Content, Employee Training Initiatives and National FUNdraising Events

Family entertainment brand joins ASDC to launch first ‘Sign-Along’ videos in ASL and national FUNdraising initiatives to provide more inclusive experiences for D/HH kids and employees alike

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, the #1 destination for family entertainment, is thrilled to announce new developments in its ongoing partnership with the American Society for Deaf Children (ASDC). This collaboration aims to create more accessible and enjoyable experiences for all children, including those who are deaf or hard of hearing.



New Sign-Along Videos on Chuck E. Cheese YouTube

We are excited to announce the release of our first Sign-Along videos in American Sign Language (ASL), which will be rolling out during the month of September on the official Chuck E. Cheese YouTube channel and broadcasting across the Chuck E. Cheese in-store media platform. These videos are a testament to the brand’s commitment of providing accessible content for all kids to enjoy.

Fundraising for National Deaf Awareness Month

This September, in honor of National Deaf Awareness Month, Chuck E. Cheese locations will host national in-store fundraisers benefiting ASDC. From September 1-30, Chuck E. Cheese guests will be encouraged to donate by rounding up their purchases to the next dollar at registers at fun centers nationwide. On September 29th, Chuck E. Cheese will donate 20% of all sales made at participating locations to the 501(c)3 organization when guests mention ‘ASDC’ at checkout. This portion of proceeds will directly support ASDC’s mission of empowering children who are deaf or hard of hearing. Bring your family and friends to join in the fun while supporting a great cause.

Employee Training

In collaboration with ASDC, Chuck E. Cheese will launch a series of training videos for team members across all fun centers this Fall. These videos will focus on teaching basic deaf culture, a variety of greetings in ASL, plus best practices for serving and interacting with guests who are deaf or hard of hearing, ensuring a welcoming and accommodating environments for all.

“At Chuck E. Cheese, we believe in creating fun and memorable experiences for every child and family,” said Alejandra Brady, Sr. Director of Communications and DEI, CEC Entertainment. “Our partnership with the American Society for Deaf Children reflects our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. We’re excited about these new initiatives and look forward to continuing our support for the deaf community and beyond.”

"At the American Society for Deaf Children, we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to experience joy and connection in spaces that embrace their unique needs," said Cheri Dowling, Executive Director of the American Society for Deaf Children. "Our partnership with Chuck E. Cheese is a testament to our shared dedication to inclusivity and accessibility. We’re thrilled to work together on these exciting new initiatives and to continue advocating for environments where Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing children can thrive and create lasting memories."

For more information and updates about these initiatives and our partnership with ASDC, please follow us on social media: FB, IG, X and YT.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 47 years Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and they continue to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools and non-profits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers, with locations in 45 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information visit chuckecheese.com.

About the American Society for Deaf Children

The American Society for Deaf Children (ASDC), founded in 1967, is the oldest national organization governed by parents of deaf children. As a national, independent nonprofit, ASDC provides crucial support, information, and encouragement to families raising deaf or hard-of-hearing children, relying solely on donations, memberships, and conference proceeds. Recognizing the pivotal role of families, ASDC empowers parents to actively participate in decisions regarding their children's educational and social development, ensuring every action is grounded in accurate knowledge. For over five decades, ASDC has been dedicated to equipping families with the resources they need to navigate their journey successfully.

Media Contacts:

For Chuck E. Cheese: Alejandra Brady, Alejandra.brady@cecentertainment.com

For American Society for Deaf Children: Cheri Dowling, cheri@deafchildren.org

