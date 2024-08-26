Subtext and News Revenue Hub Join Forces, Delivering Newsrooms Access to Powerful Texting Tools and Expertise

The new partnership enables News Revenue Hub’s newsroom clients to build meaningful texting campaigns via Subtext that translate into audience and revenue growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subtext , an award-winning texting platform that connects media companies, journalists, brands, artists and creators to their audiences, today announces a partnership with News Revenue Hub , a mission-driven, nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring the public can freely access quality news and information. This new partnership enables News Revenue Hub to offer their network of newsroom clients access to the powerful Subtext SMS platform and Subtext’s team of experts who will consult on best practices for building texting campaigns that grow subscribers, engage audiences, and generate new revenue .

Many media organizations have relied on email newsletters, social media platforms and search to grow inbound traffic, audience reach and revenue. With AI impacting discoverability, email newsletters saturating inboxes, and unpredictable social media platform and policy changes, media organizations face rapidly declining ad revenue and risk losing access to the audiences they’ve rented through social platforms. These challenges have made subscription and membership models essential for media organizations to better connect with and own audiences while generating subscription revenue and building reader loyalty. With 98% of US adults using SMS, newsrooms using Subtext can also reach every demographic, even those without internet access.

News Revenue Hub holds the direct relationship between a publication and their audience in the highest regard. Through membership and audience development services, and a free reader revenue platform, the News Revenue Hub has raised more than $106 million on behalf of newsrooms. Following the recent launch of its texting lab , News Revenue Hub is continuing to invest in SMS as a strategic communications channel both for news organizations to grow and to support audiences looking for reliable, trusted news sources.

“We're excited to partner with Subtext and offer this technology to our newsrooms as they expand strategic audience development services and product implementation,” said Sarah Bishop Woods, Chief of Staff at News Revenue Hub. “Subtext will enable our newsrooms to develop direct relationships with their readers, reach rural areas, and unlock audiences that can't rely on broadband connection to receive news. Subtext also offers flexibility to tailor campaigns and audience engagement strategies that make sense for each individual news organization within our network.”

“News Revenue Hub and Subtext are both mission-driven companies, helping newsrooms meaningfully engage and grow their audiences while also delivering access to information,” Mike Donoghue, CEO of Subtext. “As part of this partnership, the Subtext platform and team will enable News Revenue Hub’s network of newsroom clients to elevate their engagement strategies, connect with readers and own their audience relationships.”

About Subtext

Subtext is an award-winning conversation platform that connects publishers, creators, and brands with their audiences through text messaging. By making direct connections with their audience, Subtext customers have the ability to communicate one on one or at scale. Subtext customers include Sony Music, The Washington Post, Penguin Random House, USA Today Network, and IRONMAN. For more information, visit joinsubtext.com or request a demo .

About News Revenue Hub

News Revenue Hub, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides critical technology infrastructure and consulting services to newsrooms that seek reader revenue without a paywall. The Hub implements fundraising models, automates time-consuming processes, conducts experiments, adopts best practices, and more. Founded in 2016 by Mary Walter-Brown, the Hub has helped more than 100 local, regional and national organizations crowdfund over $106 million since launch.

