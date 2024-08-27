Three sisters and owners of a local liqueur cake company announce the release of 'Cake Walk', A Fully Baked Memoir

Three sisters Kathy Lanyon, Sue Katein & Carole Algier

Striking a tightrope balance between humor and sensitive personal disclosure, this Cakewalk will make readers laugh out loud and fall in love with its authors.

Cakewalk is visual and absolutely relatable, creating a rich and immersive experience.” — Sandra Cain, author of Running for My Life

SCHWENKSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full Spirited Flavours, local liqueur-infused cakes, is excited to announce the release of "Cake Walk", a memoir authored by three sisters, Sue Katein, Carole Algier and Kathy Lanyon.

Set to hit shelves on September 3, 2024, this book takes readers on a journey through the sisters' childhood struggles and their adventures as adults starting a business together. Set in rural Pennsylvania during the 1950s, the memoir, filled with humor and love, celebrates the bond between sisters and their triumphs over challenges.

To celebrate the book launch, Full Spirited Flavours will host readings and book signings at various locations in Pennsylvania starting at "Meet the Author" at the Pyramid Club in Philadelphia. Fans are encouraged to join the authors at these events to learn more about "Cake Walk".

Early review praise "Cake Walk"

"A testament to the transformative power of sisterhood, the resilience forged through adversity, and the invaluable lessons unearthed amidst life's trials...this memoir leaves us cheering for the indomitable force of positivity and the sweetness found when we come from a place of love." - Theresa Hummel-Krallinger, Emmy Award-winning comedian and President of "Meet the Author" in Philadelphia.

Cake Walk is available for pre-orders now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Simon & Schuster and Books-A-Million (BAM). For more information, contact Full Spirited Flavours at info@fullspiritedflavours.com.

