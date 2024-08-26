Revolutionizing Healthcare: CGU & WesternU’s DO/MPH Dual Degree Program Bridges Medicine and Public Health

Empowering Future Leaders: A Dual Approach to Integrating Clinical Practice with Public Health Solutions

August 26, 2024 — Claremont Graduate University (CGU) and Western University of Health Sciences (WesternU) are proud to report the continued expansion of their innovative Dual Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) and Master of Public Health (MPH) degree program. This program, celebrated for its unique approach to integrating clinical practice with public health, is transforming healthcare education.

Strategically located just 4.5 miles from each other, CGU and WesternU utilize their proximity to foster a synergistic partnership that is instrumental in shaping future healthcare leaders. This collaboration is essential for addressing the complexities of today's healthcare needs, focusing on both individual patient care and broader community health impacts.

Recent Success and Program Impact:

- Graduate Achievements: This past May marked a significant milestone with the graduation of the first four students from the DO/MPH program. These graduates have since entered prestigious residencies across various specialties, including pediatrics at USC/Los Angeles General Medical Center, general surgery at Virtua Health in New Jersey, obstetrics and gynecology at Loma Linda University Health, and family medicine at Southwest Healthcare/Temecula Valley Hospital in Riverside County.

- Curriculum Innovation: The dual degree curriculum blends WesternU’s comprehensive medical training with CGU’s public health expertise, equipping graduates to effectively tackle healthcare disparities and enhance community health strategies.

- Leadership Development: The program is meticulously designed to develop leaders capable of innovating within clinical settings and influencing public health policies.

The program’s co-director, Andrew Pumerantz, DO, MPH, Professor of Population Health Science at WesternU and Adjunct Professor at Claremont Graduate University, emphasized the significance of this educational synergy: "By integrating medical education with public health principles, we're preparing our graduates to lead and innovate in a healthcare environment that values comprehensive, community-focused care."

Future Endeavors:

CGU and WesternU are dedicated to broadening the program's reach by reducing financial barriers, ensuring that a diverse group of students can access this transformative education. The partnership anticipates further growth and success, with a commitment to continuing to evolve healthcare education and practice.

For more information about the DO/MPH dual degree program and its impact on healthcare, please visit https://www.cgu.edu/academics/program/public-health-osteopathic-medicine/

About Claremont Graduate University:

CGU is renowned for its advanced programs that transcend traditional boundaries, preparing global leaders for tomorrow’s challenges.

About Western University of Health Sciences:

WesternU is recognized for its comprehensive approach to healthcare education, fostering a lifetime of professional service in diverse environments.







