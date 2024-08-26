Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO)

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an update note on Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO). The update note includes detailed information on Altamira Therapeutic’s management commentary, recent developments, outlook, and risks.

The update note is available here. Highlights from the note include:

Announces Significant Enhancement of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy Using Zbtb46 mRNA Delivered with SemaPhore Nanoparticles in Animal Tumor Models: Altamira Therapeutics has revealed promising outcomes from a study combining Zbtb46 mRNA, delivered via their SemaPhore™ nanoparticle technology, with immune checkpoint inhibitors, as published in Nature Immunology. This research, spearheaded by the Pathology & Immunology Department of Washington University School of Medicine under Professor Kyunghee Choi, demonstrated a significant tumor size reduction in animal models (p<0.0001). The efficacy of the anti-PD1 therapy, commonly used in treatments like Keytruda and Opdivo, was notably enhanced when used in conjunction with Zbtb46 mRNA nanoparticles, leading to synergistic tumor control and, in many instances, complete long-term remission.



The study elucidates the pivotal role of the Zbtb46 gene in modifying the tumor microenvironment, which typically hinders the effectiveness of anti-PD1 treatments due to its immunosuppressive nature. By upregulating Zbtb46, the therapy promotes a normalized vascular structure within tumors and bolsters antitumor immunity, making it possible for anti-PD1 treatments to achieve potentially better outcomes in a wider range of cancer patients.

Further, the research explored the systemic delivery of Zbtb46 mRNA in sarcoma and metastatic breast cancer mouse models, where it not only restored an immunostimulatory environment but also markedly reduced tumor growth. Combining this treatment with anti-PD1, and occasionally a VEGF inhibitor, provided even more compelling results. This led to the eradication of tumors in previously anti-PD1-resistant models and the establishment of protective immunological memory, evidenced by the lack of tumor reoccurrence in mice post-treatment.



AAA, a potentially fatal condition characterized by the abnormal enlargement of the abdominal aorta, typically lacks effective non-surgical treatment options. The innovative approach of the study involved the systemic delivery of SOD2 mRNA encapsulated in peptide-based SemaPhore™ nanoparticles, which successfully targeted the mitochondria within the aorta wall. This treatment significantly curbed oxidative stress—a key factor in AAA pathology—by enhancing the expression of SOD2, an enzyme critical in managing reactive oxygen species (ROS).

This therapeutic strategy not only mitigated the expansion of the aneurysm but also effectively prevented its rupture, offering a potential non-surgical treatment avenue for managing small AAAs and preventing catastrophic outcomes. The successful delivery and expression of SOD2 mRNA highlight the SemaPhore platform's capability for targeted RNA delivery beyond the liver, with a promising safety profile indicated by no adverse effects on major organs or blood parameters. These findings suggest a potentially broader applicability of this nanotherapeutic approach in managing cardiovascular disorders linked to oxidative stress and inflammation.



Altamira Therapeutics Expands Bentrio Distribution to Sweden and Denmark Following Success in Norway: Altamira has announced the expansion of its distribution agreement for Bentrio® nasal spray with its Norwegian partner, Pharma Nordic AS, to include Sweden and Denmark. This decision follows Bentrio’s successful market launch in Norway earlier in 2024, where it was introduced for the prevention and treatment of allergic rhinitis. Encouraged by positive market reception and effective launch strategies in Norway, the extended agreement aims to capitalize on similar market dynamics in Sweden and Denmark, promoting Bentrio as a leading brand for allergic rhinitis management in Scandinavia. Bentrio is noted for its drug-free and preservative-free formulation, which aligns well with the Scandinavian market's preference for innovative and safe healthcare solutions. The rollout in these additional countries is planned for the following year, indicating a strategic expansion of Bentrio’s presence in the region.



About Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.

Altamira Therapeutics focuses on creating RNA-based treatments for non-liver targets using its OligoPhore™ and SemaPhore™ delivery platforms. It has two main preclinical siRNA projects: AM-401 for KRAS-driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis. The company is also divesting or out-licensing its legacy allergology, viral infection, and inner ear therapeutic assets.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) for producing research materials regarding Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however, the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for an annual or semi-annual research engagement. As of 08/26/24, the issuer had paid us $25,000 (as a part of $40,000 annual contract) for the initiation report and minimum of one update note, which commenced 03/15/24 and the second installment of $15,000 will be due by 09/15/24 for a minimum of two additional update notes. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has not paid us for non-research related services as of 08/26/24. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities, including the complete potential loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.

