Golden Matrix Group Subsidiary Meridianbet Shortlisted for Exclusive Sports Betting and iGaming License in Brazil

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), a leading developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Meridianbet, has been shortlisted for an exclusive sports betting and iGaming license in Brazil.

The application, filed under request number 56.195.600/0001-07, positions Meridianbet among a select group of global operators who will be part of one of the most anticipated market launches in the global sports betting and iGaming industry.

The window for prioritized license applications in Brazil closed on August 20, 2024, with a total of 113 operators submitting their applications ahead of the deadline. By securing its place in this priority group, Meridianbet has ensured that its license will be processed by January 1, 2025, which is the forecasted launch date for Brazil’s legal sports betting and iGaming market.

Meridianbet’s inclusion on this exclusive list underscores its status as one of the key players in the global gaming industry. With Brazil poised to become one of the world’s largest gaming markets, this license represents a significant opportunity for Meridianbet and Golden Matrix Group.

“The Brazilian market is set to be a game-changer for all of Golden Matrix Group, but also for the global gaming industry as a whole,” said Brian Goodman, CEO of Golden Matrix Group. “Brazil is expected to become the third-largest gaming market in the world, and this opportunity marks another key milestone for our company. Brazil’s multifaceted approval process reflects the complexity and scale of this market, and we are excited about the tremendous potential that lies ahead. This is one of the defining moments for our company as we continue to expand our global footprint, and being part of this exclusive group of operators reflects our commitment to excellence and our strategic vision for the future of gaming.”

Meridianbet’s application includes both sports betting and iGaming (online casino) under Brazil’s comprehensive licensing regime, making it one of the few operators positioned to offer a full suite of gaming experiences to Brazilian players. The Brazilian gambling industry is forecasted to generate $34 billion in sports betting turnover by 2028, with an onshore gross win of $2.8 billion, according to a report by the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) .

This federal-level licensing process, which differs from the state-by-state approach in the United States, will grant Meridianbet nationwide access, allowing the company to tap into Brazil’s rapidly expanding market to reach a diverse and eager audience.

For more information on the Brazilian license applications and Meridianbet’s position within this elite group, visit the official Brazilian Ministry of Finance website at https://sigap.fazenda.gov.br/consulta-publica/lista-solicitacoes .

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, while its B2C division, including Meridianbet, operates regulated online sports betting and gaming sites.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 17 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. Meridianbet's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile.

