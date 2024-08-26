Abitibi Metals to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 29th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

LONDON, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE:AMQ) (OTCQB:AMQFF) (FSE:FW0) (“Abitibi” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce announced that Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals, will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 29th.



DATE: August 29th

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3AiLX3w

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 30th and September 3rd

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals, stated: "I am excited to participate in this Thursday's live investor conference as Abitibi Metals ramps up activity with our Phase 2, 16,500-meter drill program at the B26 Deposit. We plan to increase our marketing efforts in the coming weeks to introduce more individuals and institutions to our compelling story. With a strong focus on growth at B26, we remain committed to helping meet the world's demand for essential minerals like copper, gold, silver, and zinc while establishing a significant metals company in the mineral-rich Abitibi Greenstone belt.”

Recent Company Highlights

About Abitibi Metals Corp:

Abitibi Metals Corp. is a Quebec-focused mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality base and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Abitibi’s portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and includes the option to earn 80% of the high-grade B26 Polymetallic Deposit, which hosts a historical resource estimate1 of 7.0MT @ 2.94% Cu Eq (Ind) & 4.4MT @ 2.97% Cu Eq (Inf), and the Beschefer Gold Project, where historical drilling has identified 4 historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres amongst four modeled zones.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please call 226-271-5170, email info@abitibimetals.com, or visit https://www.abitibimetals.com.

The Company also maintains an active presence on various social media platforms to keep stakeholders and the general public informed and encourages shareholders and interested parties to follow and engage with the Company through the following channels to stay updated with the latest news, industry insights, and corporate announcements:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AbitibiMetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abitibi-metals-corp-amq-c/

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

Note 1: A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The issuer is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Source: Rapport Technique NI 43-101 Estimation des Ressources Projet B26, Québec, For SOQUEM Inc., By SGS Canada Inc., Yann Camus, ing., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, géo., SGS Canada – Geostat., Effective Date: April 18, 2018, Date of Report : May 11, 2018

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.