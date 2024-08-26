Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,515 in the last 365 days.

Gabelli Funds to Host 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York City

Thursday, September 5, 2024

RYE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 5th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Featured Companies

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM)
   
Sean Gillen – CFO Dan Thoren – President & CEO
Chris Thorne – CFO
Matt Malone – VP & General Manager
   
Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI)
Gunnar Kleveland – President & CEO Victor Mendelson – CEO
   
Astronics Corporation (NYSE: ATRO) Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN)
Peter J. Gundermann – President & CEO
David Burney – CFO		 Michael Murray – CEO
   
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A)
Sam Davis – CEO Patrick Roche – CEO
Jennifer Walter – CFO
   
Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR) Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE: PKE)
Richard Maue – EVP & CFO
Jason Feldman – SVP IR, Treasury & Tax
Allison Polinak – VP IR		 Matthew Farabaugh – CFO
   
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) Redwire Corporation. (NYSE: RDW)
Lynn Bamford – Chair & CEO
K. Christopher Farkas – VP & CFO		 Jonathan Baliff – CFO
   
Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)
Suman Mookerji – SVP & CFO Frank Connor – EVP & CFO
   
Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC)
Dr. Kobi Kagan – CFO John Cuomo – President & CEO
   
  Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD)
  Dan Provaznik – Director of IR
   


The Harvard Club, New York City  For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:
Thursday, September 5, 2024 starting at 8:30 am  James Carey, Client Relations, jcarey@gabelli.com, (914) 921-8318
   

Registration link: CLICK HERE

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:
Tony Bancroft, Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5083


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gabelli Funds to Host 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York City

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more