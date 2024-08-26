CarnoSyn® Brands Showcasing TriBsyn™ at the 46th ESPEN Congress On Clinical Nutrition & Metabolism

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAI) and CarnoSyn® Brands will exhibit at the 46th ESPEN Congress on Clinical Nutrition & Metabolism in Milan, Italy on September 7-10, 2024. ESPEN 2024 offers a unique platform for companies to present and educate on innovative science in clinical nutrition and metabolism, fostering collaboration with physicians, dietitians, pharmacists, nutritionists, scientists, and nurses.



The NAI and CarnoSyn® Brands team will be available at stand #16 to discuss the latest clinical evidence of TriBsyn™, a patent-pending formula that utilizes proprietary technology to increase beta-alanine bioavailability and absorption, while effectively eliminating the common paresthesia sensation associated with efficacious dosages of beta-alanine. TriBsyn™ provides new opportunity to reach untapped consumers from older adults to vegans and anyone focused on wellness. Congress attendees are invited to visit the stand to learn more about this new product innovation.

Aaron Starr, Vice President, CarnoSyn® Brands stated, “We are excited to exhibit TriBsyn™ at this year’s ESPEN Congress on Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism and to share details behind the clinically proven formula. There is an evolving need and growing demand for healthy aging and wellness solutions, and this proprietary carnosine booster is a game changer for dietary supplement categories, as well as for fortified and medical foods, seeking benefit focus on muscle vitality, cognitive performance, and anti-aging support.”

Following ESPEN, the team will attend the 20th European Geriatric Medicine Society (EuGMS) Congress in Valencia, Spain on September 18-20.

Find out more about TriBsyn™ by visiting ESPEN stand #16 or www.tribsyn.com.

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature three clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine powder, SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine tablets, and TriBsyn™ powder. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status. SR CarnoSyn®, an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, received GRAS affirmation in 2017. The new “paresthesia-free” TriBsyn™ powder allows NAI to broaden their product offerings within the dietary supplement category, including medical and other fortified food products. To learn more about SR CarnoSyn® in active nutrition and wellness, visit www.srcarnosyn.com. For more information about the latest innovation, TriBsyn™, visit www.tribsyn.com.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI’s comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to clients including scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

Contact:

Renee Michaelson

Director of Global Marketing

NAI/CarnoSyn® Brands

(760) 736-7700

info@nai-online.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.