AirConsole is coming to the new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer and other models this fall

Volkswagen and AirConsole bring THE gaming experience designed for cars into VW vehicles.

Zurich, Switzerland, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Volkswagen AG is partnering with the gaming platform AirConsole to bring its unique in-car gaming experience to its drivers and passengers. In parallel to the ID.7, ID.5, ID.4 and ID.3 product lines (from ID. software 4.0), AirConsole will also be available for the new Passat, the new Tiguan, the new Golf and the new Golf Estate.

The AirConsole gaming platform will provide enjoyable entertainment to people on the road, for example, when charging or during a break. The new games of the AirConsole gaming platform are available on the infotainment display, which is transformed into a games console. The smartphone serves as the controller.

In-car gaming experience: AirConsole gaming platform live in a Volkswagen ID.7



This means ID.7 Tourer passengers can also play with each other via their smartphones – just like at home with a games console and controllers. Volkswagen expects to launch AirConsole in the first European countries from mid-September. By the turn of the year 2024/2025, it is planned to extend the offering by several more games for even more European countries.

For the in-car gaming experience, the players simply need their smartphone, which acts as a controller, and the VW Active Info Display. After starting the AirConsole app in the vehicle, the connection between the smartphone and the vehicle is intuitively established by scanning a QR code on the display screen. Then players can get straight down to playing. The AirConsole platform supports multiple players simultaneously. The rear passengers can also participate in the in-car gaming fun during stops. In general, it is possible to play alone or with all vehicle occupants together. Vehicles must be in park to enable gameplay.

About AirConsole

Drive together, play together. AirConsole is the world’s first gaming platform specifically designed for cars. With AirConsole’s immersive features, it transforms your car into a fully featured gaming station including the infotainment, sound and light systems. AirConsole’s rich portfolio of games is tailored to casual players of any age. By allowing any passenger in the car to join a game using their phone as the game controller, AirConsole is a true social experience. www.airconsole.com

About Volkswagen Group

The Volkswagen Group is one of the world's leading car makers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. It operates globally, with 114 production facilities in 19 European countries and 10 countries in the Americas, Asia and Africa. With around 684,000 employees worldwide. The Group’s vehicles are sold in over 150 countries. With an unrivalled portfolio of strong global brands, leading technologies at scale, innovative ideas to tap into future profit pools and an entrepreneurial leadership team, the Volkswagen Group is committed to shaping the future of mobility through investments in electric and autonomous driving vehicles, digitalization and sustainability. In 2023, the total number of vehicles delivered to customers by the Group globally was 9.2 million (2022: 8.3 million). Group sales revenue in 2023 totaled EUR 322.3 billion (2022: EUR 279.1 billion). The operating result before special items in 2023 amounted to EUR 22.6 billion (2022: EUR 22.5 billion).

For further information please contact the AirConsole: Bilal Mahmood via b.mahmood@stockwoodstrategy.com or +44 771 400 7257 or Amanda Lotzer on amanda@n-dream.com or +41-438-833-284

