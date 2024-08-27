Global Feed Carbohydrase Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Feed Carbohydrase Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Global Feed Carbohydrase Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global feed carbohydrase market is projected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2023 to $3.65 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth is driven by several factors including increased focus on feed efficiency, regulatory approvals, heightened awareness and education, demand for cost-effective solutions, and expansion in livestock production. The market is anticipated to expand significantly, reaching an estimated $4.78 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

Rising Livestock Production Drives Market Growth

The growth in livestock production is a key factor contributing to the expansion of the feed carbohydrase market. Feed carbohydrates play a crucial role in providing the energy required for growth, reproduction, milk production, and digestive health in livestock. For instance, in 2022, UK livestock production experienced a significant boost, with total livestock output reaching $22.2 billion (£19.3 billion), an increase of $3.38 billion (£2.7 billion) from the previous year. This rise in livestock production underscores the growing demand for feed carbohydrates.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the feed carbohydrase market include DuPont de Nemours, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes A/S, and Amano Enzyme Inc. These companies are focusing on product innovation to enhance their market position. For instance, in December 2021, BASF SE launched Natupulse TS, a non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme designed to improve nutrient digestion and enhance feed efficiency. This innovative product aims to reduce feed costs, improve animal productivity, and support overall animal health.

Technological Advancements and Innovations

Technological advancements are a major trend in the feed carbohydrase market. Companies are developing innovative products to meet the evolving needs of the industry. The introduction of advanced enzyme products like Natupulse TS is a testament to the industry's commitment to enhancing feed efficiency and sustainability. These innovations are expected to drive market growth and offer more cost-effective solutions for animal feed.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Amylase, Cellulose, Pectinase, Lactase

• By Type: Liquid, Dry

• By Source: Micro-Organisms, Animals, Plants

• By Application: Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Other Applications

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the feed carbohydrase market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. The region's substantial livestock industry and increasing demand for feed additives contribute to its dominance in the market.

Feed Carbohydrase Global Market Report 2024from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

TheFeed Carbohydrase Global Market Report 2024byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on feed carbohydrase market size, feed carbohydrase market drivers and trends, feed carbohydrase market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.The feed carbohydrase market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

