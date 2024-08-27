Global Feed Fats and Proteins Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Feed Fats and Proteins Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global feed fats and proteins market has demonstrated robust growth, anticipated to increase from $8.73 billion in 2023 to $9.35 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. It will grow to $11.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth is driven by industrialization in livestock farming, heightened animal health awareness, and regulatory support, among other factors.

Rising Meat Consumption Fuels Market Growth

The rising meat consumption globally is a key driver for the feed fats and proteins market. As meat remains a vital source of essential nutrients like vitamins, iron, and proteins, there is a growing demand for feed fats and proteins to support animal nutrition. According to The World Counts, meat consumption is expected to increase from 329 million tons in 2023 to 460 million tons by 2050, amplifying the need for feed fats and proteins in livestock diets.

Major Players and Innovations

Leading companies in the feed fats and proteins market include The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Darling Ingredients Inc., and Omega Protein Corporation. Product innovations are a significant trend, with companies like BASF SE introducing new solutions such as Natupulse TS. This innovative feed enzyme enhances nutrient digestion and improves feed efficiency, supporting more sustainable meat production.

Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends influencing the feed fats and proteins market include:

Technological Advancements in Feed Formulation: Innovations improving the efficiency and effectiveness of feed.

Traceability and Transparency: Increased focus on tracking and verifying feed sources and quality.

Integration of Digital Technologies: Adoption of digital tools for better feed management.

Innovations in Feed Additives: New products enhancing feed performance and sustainability.

Sustainable Sourcing: Emphasis on environmentally friendly and ethical sourcing practices.

Market Segmentation

By Source:

oAnimal

oPlants

By Product:

oOilseed Meal

oFishmeal

oAnimal By-Product Meal

oOther Products

By Livestock:

oRuminants

oPoultry

oAqua

oSwine

oEquine

oOther Livestock

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for feed fats and proteins in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The region's rapid industrialization and growing livestock production drive its leading position in the market.

Feed Fats And Proteins Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Feed Fats And Proteins Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on feed fats and proteins market size, feed fats and proteins market drivers and trends, feed fats and proteins market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The feed fats and proteins market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

