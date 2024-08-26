Deputy Minister Narend Singh: Municipal Just Energy Transition Conference

Programme Director – Mr Rudi Dicks.

It is indeed an honour to address you this morning.

Standing before this distinguished audience today, I am not just honoured but profoundly aware of the critical juncture in our nation's journey towards sustainability and economic resilience. On behalf of the Minister and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, I extend our collective resolve and vision towards a pivotal transformation—a just-energy transition within South Africa.

Our agenda today transcends mere policy discussions; it is about laying down the blueprint for a greener, renewable, and sustainable energy future for South Africa. A future that balances our economic ambitions with the health of our planet and equity for all our citizens.

This vision was echoed in the 2023 State of the Nation Address by President Ramaphosa when he termed the energy crisis as an "existential threat to our economy and our social fabric." A stark reminder of the urgency with which we need to act.

As we stand on the cusp of this monumental transition, let us acknowledge the challenges ahead. South Africa, like many developing nations, grapples with disparities that stretch the fabric of our society. With a staggering current gini-coefficient, our battle against poverty, unemployment, and inequality is ongoing, and the transition to renewable energy is not merely an environmental imperative but a socio-economic one. It is about ensuring that as we move away from fossil fuels, no one is left behind.

Electricity is the backbone of progress, an enabler that unlocks industrial growth, drives our economy, and promotes inclusivity. Yet, the sustainability of our progress hinges on our ability to shift towards clean energy. The spectres of poverty, inequality, and unemployment cannot be exorcised without robust GDP growth—which, in turn, demands a stable and sufficient energy supply.

However, our journey is compounded by the environmental cost of our past reliance on coal. This has left us with a legacy of environmental degradation and health issues, making our commitment to transitioning to renewable energy sources crucial for our environment and the well-being of our communities.

Despite the challenges—including periods of load-shedding that have echoed the energy crisis's impact on our economy—we stand committed. With over 150 days recently without load shedding, we've seen what stability can bring. But the challenge remains to secure clean, affordable, and sustainable energy that ensures energy security, powers our economy, and aligns with our climate neutrality goals.

This transition, while necessary, does come with its set of challenges. Acknowledging our current economic growth's stagnation, the reliance on coal for energy, and the coal industry's role as a significant employment sector, we understand the complexities involved. But these are not intractable problems or challenges. Central to our discussion is the imperative to address potential job losses in the coal sector. It is essential that we approach this transition with humanity, providing support, training, and creating new opportunities within the renewable energy sector.

Moreover, the challenge of making renewable energy technologies affordable and accessible cannot be overlooked. We need innovative financing mechanisms to ensure that clean energy solutions are within reach for all South Africans, especially those in low-income communities.

As we chart our course forward, it is clear that no single solution can address the multifaceted challenges we face. A holistic approach is required—one that embraces clear and comprehensive national renewable energy policies sets defined targets and provides a roadmap for the transition. Community participation and ownership in renewable energy projects must be a cornerstone of this policy, ensuring that the benefits of this transition are shared equitably.

But to truly succeed, we need more than just policies and roadmaps; we need action and commitment from every sector of our society. From all spheres of government to the private sector, from civil society to every citizen, we must unite in our efforts towards a sustainable future. Now is the time for us to harness the incredible potential of renewable energy, to innovate, to build, and to grow together.

Therefore, our call to action as a responsible, interdependent, and interrelated government is not just to listen but to participate actively in this transition. Let us collaborate, innovate, and implement the solutions that will power our nation forward. Let us build a future that aligns with our environmental, economic, and social imperatives. A future where sustainable energy drives our progress, where no one is left behind, and where we stand as a beacon of hope and resilience in the face of global challenges.

Local government is at the coal face of our efforts, as this is where policy legislation and regulation turn into action. We must be focussing on a back-to-basics approach, getting the basics right with respect to our daily deliverables. I'm talking about a suitably skilled work force, continuous training and upskilling of officials and in respect of service delivery, examples like waste collection and disposal, ensuring clean water supply, and enforcing emissions compliance with local industry. More than half of the battle will be won if every local sphere of government gets the basics right. Innovation and consistently good service delivery are what will carry the day.

And we, as the National government, are here as you see us with you today, very ably led by the Honourable President, and we, as the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, will be with you every step of the way on this journey to a just energy future for our country.

Thank you for your time, your energy, and your commitment to this cause.

Together, let's embark on this journey towards a brighter, greener, and more sustainable future for South Africa.

I thank you.

