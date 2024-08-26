UM holds opening ceremony for first intake of Doctor of Public Health programme

MACAU, August 26 - The Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of the University of Macau (UM) held an opening ceremony for the 2024/2025 intake of the Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) programme. The programme has admitted 25 public health and healthcare professionals from across the country, including public health administrators, decision makers from centres for disease control and prevention, doctors, and head nurses.

Speaking at the event, Yonghua Song, rector of UM, said that the world is currently facing various health challenges, and that public health has a crucial role to play in improving public health standards and addressing challenges such as infectious diseases and public health emergencies. Highlighting Macao’s strategic location at the heart of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, one of the most economically vibrant and internationally influential regions in China, Song added that UM actively engages in regional and international cooperation and exchanges to promote innovation and development in public health. He also encouraged the students to leverage the university’s strategic positioning in the Greater Bay Area and its extensive experience in international cooperation to explore, innovate, and achieve excellence in the field of public health.

Chuxia Deng, dean of FHS, gave an overview of the latest developments of FHS, and said that the DrPH programme aims to train health professionals with leadership skills to make more contributions to the healthcare sector in Macao, the Greater Bay Area, mainland China, and the international community. Xiang Yutao, head of the Department of Public Health and Medicinal Administration, provided detailed information about the programme, including programme characteristics, development plan, curriculum, and graduation requirements.

The ceremony was also attended by Shen Hanming, associate dean of FHS, and Hu Yuanjia, associate head of the Department of Public Health and Medicinal Administration.

Designed for public health and healthcare professionals, the DrPH programme aims to develop leaders capable of addressing complex public health issues. The curriculum covers core areas of public health, such as epidemiology, biostatistics, health policy, and management, with an emphasis on gaining practical experience and developing leadership skills. Admissions are now open for the 2025/2026 intake. For more information and admission, please visit: https://fhs.um.edu.mo/en/doctor-of-public-health/ .