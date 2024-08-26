Abaxx Files Early Warning Report with Respect to MineHub

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc., (CBOE: ABXX) (OTCQX: ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, indirect majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd. (“Abaxx Singapore”), the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, today announces that it has filed an early warning report in respect of MineHub Technologies Inc. (“MineHub”).



On August 23, 2024, pursuant to a share exchange agreement (“SEA”) between Abaxx and MineHub dated July 31, 2024, Abaxx completed a first tranche closing (the “First Tranche Closing”) and acquired 4,166,677 common shares of MineHub (the “MineHub Shares”) and 8,333,333 common share purchase warrants of MineHub (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant entitles Abaxx to acquire one common share of MineHub (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.35 per Warrant Share until November 15, 2024.

Immediately prior to the First Tranche Closing, Abaxx did not hold any MineHub Shares. Immediately after the First Tranche Closing, Abaxx acquired 4,166,667 Minehub Shares and 8,333,333 Warrants, representing 5.76% of the issued and outstanding MineHub Shares on an undiluted basis and 15.5% of the MineHub Shares on a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of the 8,333,333 Warrants). The MineHub shares held by Abaxx are for investment purposes.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, Abaxx may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments of MineHub in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of such securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to such securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of MineHub and other relevant factors.

This disclosure is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report will be filed by Abaxx under MineHub’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com or may be obtained at Abaxx’s head office address at 110 Young St., Suite 1601, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1T4.

The MineHub Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “MHUB”. MineHub is a corporation existing under the laws of British Columbia with its head office at Suite 918 - 1030 West Georgia St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2Y3, Canada.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx is building Smarter Markets — markets empowered by better financial technology and market infrastructure to address our biggest challenges, including the energy transition. In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is an indirect majority-owner of subsidiaries Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, recognized by MAS as a “recognised market operator” (RMO) and “approved clearing house” (ACH), respectively.

Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing are a Singapore-based commodity futures exchange and clearinghouse, introducing centrally cleared, physically deliverable commodities futures and derivatives to provide better price discovery and risk management tools for the commodities critical to our transition to a lower-carbon economy.

For more information please visit abaxx.tech , abaxx.exchange and smartermarkets.media .

Media and investor inquiries:

Abaxx Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations Team

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

