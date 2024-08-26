PDD Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total revenues in the quarter were RMB97,059.5 million (US$ 1 13,355.8 million), an increase of 86% from RMB52,280.7 million in the same quarter of 2023.



in the quarter were RMB97,059.5 million (US$ 13,355.8 million), an increase of 86% from RMB52,280.7 million in the same quarter of 2023. Operating profit in the quarter was RMB32,564.5 million (US$4,481.0 million), an increase of 156% from RMB12,718.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP 2 operating profit in the quarter was RMB34,987.3 million (US$4,814.4 million), an increase of 139% from RMB14,609.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.



in the quarter was RMB32,564.5 million (US$4,481.0 million), an increase of 156% from RMB12,718.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. in the quarter was RMB34,987.3 million (US$4,814.4 million), an increase of 139% from RMB14,609.4 million in the same quarter of 2023. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB32,009.4 million (US$4,404.6 million), an increase of 144% from RMB13,108.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB34,432.1 million (US$4,738.0 million), an increase of 125% from RMB15,269.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.

“While encouraged by the solid progress we made in the past few quarters, we see many challenges ahead,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “We are committed to transitioning toward high-quality development and fostering sustainable ecosystem. We will invest heavily in the platform’s trust and safety, support high-quality merchants, and relentlessly improve the merchant ecosystem. We are prepared to accept short-term sacrifices and potential decline in profitability.”

“We are committed to nurturing a healthy and sustainable ecosystem where high-quality merchants thrive,” said Mr. Jiazhen Zhao, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “We will vigorously support high-quality merchants while firmly tackling low-quality ones, continuously building a healthy and sustainable ecosystem.”

“In the past quarter, our revenue growth rate slowed quarter-on-quarter. Looking ahead, revenue growth will inevitably face pressure due to intensified competition and external challenges,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of PDD Holdings. “Profitability will also likely to be impacted as we continue to invest resolutely.”

_________

1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.2672 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 28, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB97,059.5 million (US$13,355.8 million), an increase of 86% from RMB52,280.7 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services.

Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB49,115.9 million (US$6,758.6 million), an increase of 29% from RMB37,932.8 million in the same quarter of 2023.

were RMB49,115.9 million (US$6,758.6 million), an increase of 29% from RMB37,932.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. Revenues from transaction services were RMB47,943.7 million (US$6,597.3 million), an increase of 234% from RMB14,347.9 million in the same quarter of 2023.



Total costs of revenues were RMB33,698.1 million (US$4,637.0 million), an increase of 80% from RMB18,689.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase mainly came from the increased fulfilment fees and payment processing fees.

Total operating expenses were RMB30,796.9 million (US$4,237.8 million), an increase of 48% from RMB20,872.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB26,049.1 million (US$3,584.5 million), an increase of 48% from RMB17,542.2 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.



were RMB26,049.1 million (US$3,584.5 million), an increase of 48% from RMB17,542.2 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities. General and administrative expenses were RMB1,838.6 million (US$253.0 million), an increase of 208% from RMB596.0 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increase in staff related costs.



were RMB1,838.6 million (US$253.0 million), an increase of 208% from RMB596.0 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increase in staff related costs. Research and development expenses were RMB2,909.2 million (US$400.3 million), compared with RMB2,734.0 million in the same quarter of 2023.



Operating profit in the quarter was RMB32,564.5 million (US$4,481.0 million), an increase of 156% from RMB12,718.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating profit in the quarter was RMB34,987.3 million (US$4,814.4 million), an increase of 139% from RMB14,609.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB32,009.4 million (US$4,404.6 million), an increase of 144% from RMB13,108.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB34,432.1 million (US$4,738.0 million), an increase of 125% from RMB15,269.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Basic earnings per ADS was RMB23.14 (US$3.18) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB21.61 (US$2.97), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB9.64 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB9.00 in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB23.24 (US$3.20), compared with RMB10.47 in the same quarter of 2023.

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB43,792.6 million (US$6,026.1 million), compared with RMB23,396.0 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increase in net income.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB284.9 billion (US$39.2 billion) as of June 30, 2024, compared with RMB217.2 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Other non-current assets were RMB67.8 billion (US$9.3 billion) as of June 30, 2024, compared with RMB48.0 billion as of December 31, 2023, which mainly included time deposits, held-to-maturity debt securities, and available-for-sale debt securities.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM ET on August 26, 2024 (12:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM HKT on the same day).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events . The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures may provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.



Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in the e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; developments in the relevant governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company’s industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.





PDD HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”)) As of December

31, 2023 June 30, 2024 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 59,794,469 56,756,329 7,809,931 Restricted cash 61,985,436 59,360,600 8,168,290 Receivables from online payment platforms 3,914,117 5,491,131 755,605 Short-term investments 157,415,365 228,170,850 31,397,354 Amounts due from related parties 7,428,070 5,989,411 824,170 Prepayments and other current assets 4,213,015 3,957,931 544,629 Total current assets 294,750,472 359,726,252 49,499,979 Non-current assets Property, equipment and software, net 979,597 863,494 118,821 Intangible assets 21,148 21,056 2,897 Right-of-use assets 4,104,889 4,237,670 583,123 Deferred tax assets 270,738 76,625 10,544 Other non-current assets 47,951,276 67,819,245 9,332,239 Total non-current assets 53,327,648 73,018,090 10,047,624 Total Assets 348,078,120 432,744,342 59,547,603





PDD HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”)) As of December

31, 2023 June 30, 2024 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Amounts due to related parties 1,238,776 1,152,007 158,521 Customer advances and deferred revenues 2,144,610 2,413,577 332,119 Payable to merchants 74,997,252 78,707,764 10,830,549 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 55,351,399 68,735,001 9,458,252 Merchant deposits 16,878,746 17,958,628 2,471,189 Convertible bonds, current portion 648,570 249 34 Lease liabilities 1,641,548 1,865,878 256,753 Total current liabilities 152,900,901 170,833,104 23,507,417 Non-current liabilities Convertible bonds 5,231,523 5,264,097 724,364 Lease liabilities 2,644,260 2,634,862 362,569 Deferred tax liabilities 59,829 34,061 4,687 Total non-current liabilities 7,935,612 7,933,020 1,091,620 Total Liabilities 160,836,513 178,766,124 24,599,037 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares 177 179 25 Additional paid-in capital 107,293,091 112,946,397 15,541,941 Statutory reserves 105,982 105,982 14,584 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,723,760 5,799,882 798,090 Retained earnings 75,118,597 135,125,778 18,593,926 Total Shareholders’ Equity 187,241,607 253,978,218 34,948,566 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 348,078,120 432,744,342 59,547,603





PDD HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 52,280,748 97,059,531 13,355,836 89,917,798 183,871,590 25,301,573 Costs of revenues (18,689,787 ) (33,698,098 ) (4,637,013 ) (29,815,072 ) (66,392,784 ) (9,135,951 ) Sales and marketing expenses (17,542,209 ) (26,049,137 ) (3,584,481 ) (33,801,897 ) (49,459,792 ) (6,805,894 ) General and administrative expenses (596,033 ) (1,838,550 ) (252,993 ) (1,412,435 ) (3,661,995 ) (503,907 ) Research and development expenses (2,733,964 ) (2,909,210 ) (400,321 ) (5,240,621 ) (5,818,830 ) (800,698 ) Total operating expenses (20,872,206 ) (30,796,897 ) (4,237,795 ) (40,454,953 ) (58,940,617 ) (8,110,499 ) Operating profit 12,718,755 32,564,536 4,481,028 19,647,773 58,538,189 8,055,123 Interest and investment income, net 2,287,741 4,855,592 668,152 3,751,340 9,904,181 1,362,861 Interest expenses (11,937 ) - - (23,624 ) - - Foreign exchange gain 155,717 60,165 8,279 139,680 274,683 37,798 Other income, net 1,106,471 493,258 67,875 2,333,991 2,374,506 326,742 Profit before income tax and share of results of equity investees 16,256,747 37,973,551 5,225,334 25,849,160 71,091,559 9,782,524 Share of results of equity investees 9,781 (49,583 ) (6,823 ) 116,170 (102,013 ) (14,037 ) Income tax expenses (3,158,442 ) (5,914,613 ) (813,878 ) (4,756,217 ) (10,982,365 ) (1,511,224 ) Net income 13,108,086 32,009,355 4,404,633 21,209,113 60,007,181 8,257,263





PDD HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income 13,108,086 32,009,355 4,404,633 21,209,113 60,007,181 8,257,263 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 13,108,086 32,009,355 4,404,633 21,209,113 60,007,181 8,257,263

Earnings per ordinary share: -Basic 2.41 5.78 0.80 3.96 10.87 1.50 -Diluted 2.25 5.40 0.74 3.63 10.14 1.40 Earnings per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS): -Basic 9.64 23.14 3.18 15.82 43.47 5.98 -Diluted 9.00 21.61 2.97 14.53 40.57 5.58 Weighted-average number of outstanding ordinary shares (in thousands): -Basic 5,438,394 5,533,796 5,533,796 5,360,987 5,521,739 5,521,739 -Diluted 5,833,348 5,925,659 5,925,659 5,845,398 5,916,670 5,916,670





PDD HOLDINGS INC.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues - Online marketing services and others 37,932,831 49,115,866 6,758,568 65,177,257 91,572,109 12,600,742 - Transaction services 14,347,917 47,943,665 6,597,268 24,740,541 92,299,481 12,700,831 Total 52,280,748 97,059,531 13,355,836 89,917,798 183,871,590 25,301,573





PDD HOLDINGS INC.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Share-based compensation expenses included in: Costs of revenues 28,276 37,706 5,189 65,644 55,220 7,599 Sales and marketing expenses 989,326 637,997 87,791 1,478,099 1,310,372 180,313 General and administrative expenses 225,799 1,244,961 171,312 703,861 2,496,729 343,561 Research and development expenses 647,228 502,098 69,091 1,176,427 1,138,983 156,729 Total 1,890,629 2,422,762 333,383 3,424,031 5,001,304 688,202

PDD HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash generated from operating activities 23,395,981 43,792,640 6,026,068 24,734,003 64,859,819 8,925,008 Net cash used in investing activities (11,519,860 ) (42,622,100 ) (5,864,996 ) (34,140,107 ) (70,912,221 ) (9,757,846 ) Net cash generated from financing activities 7,233 728 100 7,286 758 104 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 881,105 240,744 33,127 532,860 388,668 53,482 Increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 12,764,459 1,412,012 194,299 (8,865,958 ) (5,662,976 ) (779,252 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 70,670,000 114,704,917 15,783,922 92,300,417 121,779,905 16,757,473 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 83,434,459 116,116,929 15,978,221 83,434,459 116,116,929 15,978,221





PDD HOLDINGS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating profit 12,718,755 32,564,536 4,481,028 19,647,773 58,538,189 8,055,123 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 1,890,629 2,422,762 333,383 3,424,031 5,001,304 688,202 Non-GAAP operating profit 14,609,384 34,987,298 4,814,411 23,071,804 63,539,493 8,743,325 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 13,108,086 32,009,355 4,404,633 21,209,113 60,007,181 8,257,263 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 1,890,629 2,422,762 333,383 3,424,031 5,001,304 688,202 Add: Interest expenses related to convertible bonds’ amortization to face value 11,937 - - 23,624 - - Add: Loss from fair value change of certain investments 258,704 17 2 738,980 25,454 3,503 Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 15,269,356 34,432,134 4,738,018 25,395,748 65,033,939 8,948,968 Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands) 5,833,348 5,925,659 5,925,659 5,845,398 5,916,670 5,916,670 Diluted earnings per ordinary share 2.25 5.40 0.74 3.63 10.14 1.40 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ordinary share 0.37 0.41 0.06 0.71 0.85 0.11 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share 2.62 5.81 0.80 4.34 10.99 1.51 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS 10.47 23.24 3.20 17.38 43.97 6.04

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: investor@pddholdings.com media@pddholdings.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.