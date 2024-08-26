Submit Release
PDD Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Total revenues in the quarter were RMB97,059.5 million (US$113,355.8 million), an increase of 86% from RMB52,280.7 million in the same quarter of 2023.
  • Operating profit in the quarter was RMB32,564.5 million (US$4,481.0 million), an increase of 156% from RMB12,718.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP2 operating profit in the quarter was RMB34,987.3 million (US$4,814.4 million), an increase of 139% from RMB14,609.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.
  • Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB32,009.4 million (US$4,404.6 million), an increase of 144% from RMB13,108.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB34,432.1 million (US$4,738.0 million), an increase of 125% from RMB15,269.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.

“While encouraged by the solid progress we made in the past few quarters, we see many challenges ahead,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “We are committed to transitioning toward high-quality development and fostering sustainable ecosystem. We will invest heavily in the platform’s trust and safety, support high-quality merchants, and relentlessly improve the merchant ecosystem. We are prepared to accept short-term sacrifices and potential decline in profitability.”

“We are committed to nurturing a healthy and sustainable ecosystem where high-quality merchants thrive,” said Mr. Jiazhen Zhao, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “We will vigorously support high-quality merchants while firmly tackling low-quality ones, continuously building a healthy and sustainable ecosystem.”

“In the past quarter, our revenue growth rate slowed quarter-on-quarter. Looking ahead, revenue growth will inevitably face pressure due to intensified competition and external challenges,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of PDD Holdings. “Profitability will also likely to be impacted as we continue to invest resolutely.”

_________
1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.2672 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 28, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.
2 The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB97,059.5 million (US$13,355.8 million), an increase of 86% from RMB52,280.7 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services.

  • Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB49,115.9 million (US$6,758.6 million), an increase of 29% from RMB37,932.8 million in the same quarter of 2023.
  • Revenues from transaction services were RMB47,943.7 million (US$6,597.3 million), an increase of 234% from RMB14,347.9 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Total costs of revenues were RMB33,698.1 million (US$4,637.0 million), an increase of 80% from RMB18,689.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase mainly came from the increased fulfilment fees and payment processing fees.

Total operating expenses were RMB30,796.9 million (US$4,237.8 million), an increase of 48% from RMB20,872.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB26,049.1 million (US$3,584.5 million), an increase of 48% from RMB17,542.2 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB1,838.6 million (US$253.0 million), an increase of 208% from RMB596.0 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increase in staff related costs.
  • Research and development expenses were RMB2,909.2 million (US$400.3 million), compared with RMB2,734.0 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Operating profit in the quarter was RMB32,564.5 million (US$4,481.0 million), an increase of 156% from RMB12,718.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating profit in the quarter was RMB34,987.3 million (US$4,814.4 million), an increase of 139% from RMB14,609.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB32,009.4 million (US$4,404.6 million), an increase of 144% from RMB13,108.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB34,432.1 million (US$4,738.0 million), an increase of 125% from RMB15,269.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Basic earnings per ADS was RMB23.14 (US$3.18) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB21.61 (US$2.97), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB9.64 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB9.00 in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB23.24 (US$3.20), compared with RMB10.47 in the same quarter of 2023.

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB43,792.6 million (US$6,026.1 million), compared with RMB23,396.0 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increase in net income.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB284.9 billion (US$39.2 billion) as of June 30, 2024, compared with RMB217.2 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Other non-current assets were RMB67.8 billion (US$9.3 billion) as of June 30, 2024, compared with RMB48.0 billion as of December 31, 2023, which mainly included time deposits, held-to-maturity debt securities, and available-for-sale debt securities.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM ET on August 26, 2024 (12:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM HKT on the same day).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures may provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in the e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; developments in the relevant governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company’s industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.


PDD HOLDINGS INC.
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
 
    As of
    December
31, 2023 		  June 30, 2024
    RMB   RMB   US$
        (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
ASSETS            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   59,794,469   56,756,329   7,809,931
Restricted cash   61,985,436   59,360,600   8,168,290
Receivables from online payment platforms   3,914,117   5,491,131   755,605
Short-term investments   157,415,365   228,170,850   31,397,354
Amounts due from related parties   7,428,070   5,989,411   824,170
Prepayments and other current assets   4,213,015   3,957,931   544,629
Total current assets   294,750,472   359,726,252   49,499,979
             
Non-current assets            
Property, equipment and software, net   979,597   863,494   118,821
Intangible assets   21,148   21,056   2,897
Right-of-use assets   4,104,889   4,237,670   583,123
Deferred tax assets   270,738   76,625   10,544
Other non-current assets   47,951,276   67,819,245   9,332,239
Total non-current assets   53,327,648   73,018,090   10,047,624
             
Total Assets   348,078,120   432,744,342   59,547,603


 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
 
    As of
    December
31, 2023 		  June 30, 2024
    RMB   RMB   US$
        (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities            
Amounts due to related parties   1,238,776   1,152,007   158,521
Customer advances and deferred revenues   2,144,610   2,413,577   332,119
Payable to merchants   74,997,252   78,707,764   10,830,549
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   55,351,399   68,735,001   9,458,252
Merchant deposits   16,878,746   17,958,628   2,471,189
Convertible bonds, current portion   648,570   249   34
Lease liabilities   1,641,548   1,865,878   256,753
Total current liabilities   152,900,901   170,833,104   23,507,417
             
Non-current liabilities            
Convertible bonds   5,231,523   5,264,097   724,364
Lease liabilities   2,644,260   2,634,862   362,569
Deferred tax liabilities   59,829   34,061   4,687
Total non-current liabilities   7,935,612   7,933,020   1,091,620
             
Total Liabilities   160,836,513   178,766,124   24,599,037
             
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Ordinary shares   177   179   25
Additional paid-in capital   107,293,091   112,946,397   15,541,941
Statutory reserves   105,982   105,982   14,584
Accumulated other comprehensive income   4,723,760   5,799,882   798,090
Retained earnings   75,118,597   135,125,778   18,593,926
Total Shareholders’ Equity   187,241,607   253,978,218   34,948,566
             
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   348,078,120   432,744,342   59,547,603
             


PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
 (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
 
    For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
    2023     2024     2023     2024  
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Revenues   52,280,748     97,059,531     13,355,836     89,917,798     183,871,590     25,301,573  
Costs of revenues   (18,689,787 )   (33,698,098 )   (4,637,013 )   (29,815,072 )   (66,392,784 )   (9,135,951 )
                         
Sales and marketing expenses   (17,542,209 )   (26,049,137 )   (3,584,481 )   (33,801,897 )   (49,459,792 )   (6,805,894 )
General and administrative expenses   (596,033 )   (1,838,550 )   (252,993 )   (1,412,435 )   (3,661,995 )   (503,907 )
Research and development expenses   (2,733,964 )   (2,909,210 )   (400,321 )   (5,240,621 )   (5,818,830 )   (800,698 )
Total operating expenses   (20,872,206 )   (30,796,897 )   (4,237,795 )   (40,454,953 )   (58,940,617 )   (8,110,499 )
                         
Operating profit   12,718,755     32,564,536     4,481,028     19,647,773     58,538,189     8,055,123  
                         
Interest and investment income, net   2,287,741     4,855,592     668,152     3,751,340     9,904,181     1,362,861  
Interest expenses   (11,937 )   -     -     (23,624 )   -     -  
Foreign exchange gain   155,717     60,165     8,279     139,680     274,683     37,798  
Other income, net   1,106,471     493,258     67,875     2,333,991     2,374,506     326,742  
                         
Profit before income tax and share of results of equity investees   16,256,747     37,973,551     5,225,334     25,849,160     71,091,559     9,782,524  
Share of results of equity investees   9,781     (49,583 )   (6,823 )   116,170     (102,013 )   (14,037 )
Income tax expenses   (3,158,442 )   (5,914,613 )   (813,878 )   (4,756,217 )   (10,982,365 )   (1,511,224 )
Net income   13,108,086     32,009,355     4,404,633     21,209,113     60,007,181     8,257,263  


 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
 
    For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
    2023   2024   2023   2024
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                         
Net income   13,108,086   32,009,355   4,404,633   21,209,113   60,007,181   8,257,263
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders   13,108,086   32,009,355   4,404,633   21,209,113   60,007,181   8,257,263
                         

Earnings per ordinary share: 		                       
-Basic   2.41   5.78   0.80   3.96   10.87   1.50
-Diluted   2.25   5.40   0.74   3.63   10.14   1.40
                         
Earnings per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS):                        
-Basic   9.64   23.14   3.18   15.82   43.47   5.98
-Diluted   9.00   21.61   2.97   14.53   40.57   5.58
                         
Weighted-average number of outstanding ordinary shares (in thousands):                        
-Basic   5,438,394   5,533,796   5,533,796   5,360,987   5,521,739   5,521,739
-Diluted   5,833,348   5,925,659   5,925,659   5,845,398   5,916,670   5,916,670
                         


PDD HOLDINGS INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
 
    For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
    2023   2024   2023   2024
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Revenues                        
- Online marketing services and others   37,932,831   49,115,866   6,758,568   65,177,257   91,572,109   12,600,742
- Transaction services   14,347,917   47,943,665   6,597,268   24,740,541   92,299,481   12,700,831
Total   52,280,748   97,059,531   13,355,836   89,917,798   183,871,590   25,301,573
                         


PDD HOLDINGS INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
 
    For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
    2023   2024   2023   2024
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Share-based compensation expenses included in:                        
Costs of revenues   28,276   37,706   5,189   65,644   55,220   7,599
Sales and marketing expenses   989,326   637,997   87,791   1,478,099   1,310,372   180,313
General and administrative expenses   225,799   1,244,961   171,312   703,861   2,496,729   343,561
Research and development expenses   647,228   502,098   69,091   1,176,427   1,138,983   156,729
Total   1,890,629   2,422,762   333,383   3,424,031   5,001,304   688,202

        

 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
  CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
 
    For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
    2023   2024   2023   2024
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Net cash generated from operating activities   23,395,981     43,792,640     6,026,068     24,734,003     64,859,819     8,925,008  
Net cash used in investing activities   (11,519,860 )   (42,622,100 )   (5,864,996 )   (34,140,107 )   (70,912,221 )   (9,757,846 )
Net cash generated from financing activities   7,233     728     100     7,286     758     104  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   881,105     240,744     33,127     532,860     388,668     53,482  
                         
Increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   12,764,459     1,412,012     194,299     (8,865,958 )   (5,662,976 )   (779,252 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   70,670,000     114,704,917     15,783,922     92,300,417     121,779,905     16,757,473  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   83,434,459     116,116,929     15,978,221     83,434,459     116,116,929     15,978,221  


         
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
 
    For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
    2023   2024   2023   2024
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Operating profit   12,718,755   32,564,536   4,481,028   19,647,773   58,538,189   8,055,123
Add: Share-based compensation expenses   1,890,629   2,422,762   333,383   3,424,031   5,001,304   688,202
Non-GAAP operating profit   14,609,384   34,987,298   4,814,411   23,071,804   63,539,493   8,743,325
                         
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders   13,108,086   32,009,355   4,404,633   21,209,113   60,007,181   8,257,263
Add: Share-based compensation expenses   1,890,629   2,422,762   333,383   3,424,031   5,001,304   688,202
Add: Interest expenses related to convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   11,937   -   -   23,624   -   -
Add: Loss from fair value change of certain investments   258,704   17   2   738,980   25,454   3,503
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders   15,269,356   34,432,134   4,738,018   25,395,748   65,033,939   8,948,968
                         
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)   5,833,348   5,925,659   5,925,659   5,845,398   5,916,670   5,916,670
                         
Diluted earnings per ordinary share   2.25   5.40   0.74   3.63   10.14   1.40
Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ordinary share   0.37   0.41   0.06   0.71   0.85   0.11
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share   2.62   5.81   0.80   4.34   10.99   1.51
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS   10.47   23.24   3.20   17.38   43.97   6.04 

