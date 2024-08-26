Global Benzene Market Poised for Robust Growth, Projected to Reach USD 109,685.2 Million by 2034 | Study by Future Market Insights

The global benzene market is projected to grow from USD 61,573 million in 2024 to USD 109,685.2 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. East Asia and the automotive and chemical industries will drive significant growth, while sustainability efforts bolster demand for bio-based alternatives.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global benzene market is on a trajectory of significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 61,573 million in 2024, projected to reach USD 109,685.2 million by 2034. This growth is underpinned by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. In 2023, the market was valued at USD 58,727.1 million, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 4.8% expected in 2024. The increasing demand for benzene in key industries such as automotive, chemical manufacturing, and construction, alongside the rising focus on sustainability, is driving the market forward.



The global benzene market is poised for substantial growth, driven by its critical role in key industries such as automotive, chemicals, and construction. The shift towards sustainable and bio-based production methods presents new opportunities for market expansion, particularly in regions with stringent environmental regulations. With East Asia leading the charge, the benzene market is set to reach new heights by 2034.

“The benzene market's growth is closely tied to the expansion of the automotive and chemical industries, with sustainability trends pushing the development of bio-based alternatives, creating new opportunities for market players”, - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways

The global benzene market is estimated to reach USD 61,573 million in 2024 and USD 109,685.2 million by 2034.

Sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034.

East Asia is set to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, holding a 22% global market share by 2034.

The automotive and chemical industries are major consumers of benzene, driving demand through its application in synthetic rubber, plastics, and various derivatives.

The shift towards bio-based chemicals and sustainable production methods is creating new growth opportunities, particularly in Europe and North America.



Market Insights

Regional Insights: East Asia Leads the Charge

East Asia is anticipated to exhibit the most significant growth in the benzene market, with a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. By 2034, the region is expected to hold a value share of approximately 22% globally. This growth is driven by countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, which have well-established industries that heavily utilize benzene in various applications.

China, in particular, is a key player in the automotive sector, producing over 27 million vehicles in 2023. Benzene is crucial for manufacturing automotive components such as synthetic rubber and plastic parts, which are essential in vehicle production. As the automotive industry continues to expand, the demand for benzene-derived materials is expected to rise, further augmenting the market.

Sustainability and Technological Advancements in the Chemical Industry

The chemical industry remains one of the largest consumers of benzene, relying on it for the production of key derivatives like ethylbenzene, cumene, and cyclohexane. Ethylbenzene, used to produce styrene, is essential for manufacturing polystyrene and other plastics. The rising demand for these derivatives in end-use industries is a significant driver of benzene consumption.

Moreover, the increasing focus on sustainability has led to a growing interest in bio-based chemicals as alternatives to petroleum-derived products. Companies like Anellotech, Inc. in the United States have developed technologies to produce bio-based benzene from renewable feedstocks like lignin or biomass. This shift towards eco-friendly alternatives is expected to showcase a 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period, particularly in regions with stringent environmental regulations like Europe and North America.

Automotive Industry Drives Demand

The global automotive industry continues to be a major driver of benzene demand. The compound is extensively used in the production of tires, synthetic fibers, and various plastics used in vehicles. The International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers reported that global vehicle production reached approximately 83 million units in 2023, directly correlating with high benzene consumption.

The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) is also fueling demand for benzene-derived materials. As EVs gain popularity, traditional automotive components are being redesigned with synthetic materials and composites that rely heavily on benzene derivatives. This trend is expected to continue, bolstering the market's growth.

Chemical Derivatives: Phenol and Acetone Production

Benzene plays a critical role in producing key compounds like phenol and acetone, which are essential in manufacturing plastics, resins, adhesives, and pharmaceuticals. The rising production of phenol, particularly in Asia Pacific, is a notable trend. In 2023, China's phenol production capacity reached over 3.5 million metric tons per year, reflecting robust demand for benzene as a raw material.





Competition Outlook

Key players operating in the benzene market are investing huge sums in research and development activities to broaden their product offerings. They are also focusing on taking several strategic initiatives to surge their presence worldwide.

Leading Benzene Brands

BASF SE

Braskem

SABIC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

INEOS

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

Shell PLC

SIBUR

Anellotech

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Company

JFE Chemical Corporation

Arkema Group

Borealis

Cabot Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Dow Chemical

Honeywell

Huntsman Corporation

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:

Petroleum-based and bio-based are the key product types.

By Derivative Types:

Ethylbenzene, cumene, nitrobenzene, and cyclohexane are the leading derivative types. Ethylbenzene is sub-segments into styrene and others. Cumene is segregated into phenol, bisphenol A (BPA), and acetone. Nitrobenzene is divided into aniline and others.

By End-use:

In terms of end-use, the industry is divided into oil and gas, chemical, paints and coatings, automotive, and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa have been covered in the report.

El mercado mundial del benceno se encuentra en una trayectoria de crecimiento significativo, con un valor estimado de USD 61.573 millones en 2024, que se proyecta que alcance los USD 109.685,2 millones para 2034. Este crecimiento está respaldado por una tasa de crecimiento anual compuesta (CAGR) del 5,9% durante el período de pronóstico de 2024 a 2034. En 2023, el mercado se valoró en USD 58.727,1 millones, lo que refleja un crecimiento interanual del 4,8% esperado en 2024. La creciente demanda de benceno en industrias clave como la automotriz, la fabricación de productos químicos y la construcción, junto con el creciente enfoque en la sostenibilidad, está impulsando el mercado hacia adelante.

El mercado mundial del benceno está preparado para un crecimiento sustancial, impulsado por su papel fundamental en industrias clave como la automotriz, la química y la construcción. El cambio hacia métodos de producción sostenibles y de base biológica presenta nuevas oportunidades para la expansión del mercado, particularmente en regiones con estrictas regulaciones ambientales. Con Asia oriental a la cabeza, se prevé que el mercado del benceno alcance nuevas cotas en 2034.

“El crecimiento del mercado del benceno está estrechamente vinculado a la expansión de las industrias química y automotriz, y las tendencias de sostenibilidad impulsan el desarrollo de alternativas de base biológica, lo que crea nuevas oportunidades para los actores del mercado”, afirma Nikhil Kaitwade, vicepresidente asociado de Future Market Insights (FMI).

Conclusiones clave

• Se estima que el mercado mundial del benceno alcanzará los 61 573 millones de dólares en 2024 y los 109 685,2 millones de dólares en 2034.

• Se espera que las ventas crezcan a una CAGR del 5,9 % entre 2024 y 2034.

• Se prevé que Asia oriental presente la CAGR más alta del 5 % durante el período de pronóstico, con una participación de mercado global del 22 % en 2034.

• Las industrias química y automotriz son grandes consumidores de benceno, lo que impulsa la demanda a través de su aplicación en caucho sintético, plásticos y diversos derivados.

• El cambio hacia productos químicos de base biológica y métodos de producción sostenibles está creando nuevas oportunidades de crecimiento, en particular en Europa y América del Norte.

Información del mercado

Información regional: Asia oriental lidera la ofensiva

Se prevé que Asia oriental exhiba el crecimiento más significativo en el mercado del benceno, con una tasa de crecimiento anual compuesta (CAGR) del 5 % durante el período de pronóstico. Para 2034, se espera que la región tenga una participación en valor de aproximadamente el 22 % a nivel mundial. Este crecimiento está impulsado por países como China, Japón y Corea del Sur, que tienen industrias bien establecidas que utilizan ampliamente el benceno en diversas aplicaciones.

China, en particular, es un actor clave en el sector automotriz, produciendo más de 27 millones de vehículos en 2023. El benceno es crucial para la fabricación de componentes automotrices como caucho sintético y piezas de plástico, que son esenciales en la producción de vehículos. A medida que la industria automotriz continúa expandiéndose, se espera que aumente la demanda de materiales derivados del benceno, lo que aumentará aún más el mercado.

Sostenibilidad y avances tecnológicos en la industria química

La industria química sigue siendo uno de los mayores consumidores de benceno, y depende de él para la producción de derivados clave como el etilbenceno, el cumeno y el ciclohexano. El etilbenceno, utilizado para producir estireno, es esencial para la fabricación de poliestireno y otros plásticos. La creciente demanda de estos derivados en las industrias de uso final es un impulsor importante del consumo de benceno.

Además, el enfoque cada vez mayor en la sostenibilidad ha llevado a un creciente interés en los productos químicos de origen biológico como alternativas a los productos derivados del petróleo. Empresas como Anellotech, Inc. en los Estados Unidos han desarrollado tecnologías para producir benceno de origen biológico a partir de materias primas renovables como la lignina o la biomasa. Se espera que este cambio hacia alternativas ecológicas muestre una CAGR del 4,5% durante el período de pronóstico, particularmente en regiones con regulaciones ambientales estrictas como Europa y América del Norte.

La industria automotriz impulsa la demanda

La industria automotriz mundial sigue siendo un importante impulsor de la demanda de benceno. El compuesto se utiliza ampliamente en la producción de neumáticos, fibras sintéticas y diversos plásticos utilizados en vehículos. La Organización Internacional de Fabricantes de Vehículos de Motor informó que la producción mundial de vehículos alcanzó aproximadamente 83 millones de unidades en 2023, lo que se correlaciona directamente con el alto consumo de benceno.

El auge de los vehículos eléctricos (VE) también está impulsando la demanda de materiales derivados del benceno. A medida que los VE ganan popularidad, los componentes automotrices tradicionales se están rediseñando con materiales sintéticos y compuestos que dependen en gran medida de los derivados del benceno. Se espera que esta tendencia continúe, impulsando el crecimiento del mercado.

Derivados químicos: producción de fenol y acetona

El benceno desempeña un papel fundamental en la producción de compuestos clave como el fenol y la acetona, que son esenciales en la fabricación de plásticos, resinas, adhesivos y productos farmacéuticos. La creciente producción de fenol, particularmente en Asia Pacífico, es una tendencia notable. En 2023, la capacidad de producción de fenol de China alcanzó más de 3,5 millones de toneladas métricas por año, lo que refleja una sólida demanda de benceno como materia prima.

Perspectivas de la competencia

Los actores clave que operan en el mercado del benceno están invirtiendo enormes sumas en actividades de investigación y desarrollo para ampliar su oferta de productos. También se están centrando en tomar varias iniciativas estratégicas para aumentar su presencia en todo el mundo.

Principales marcas de benceno

• BASF SE

• Braskem

• SABIC

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• INEOS

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Reliance Industries Limited

• Shell PLC

• SIBUR

• Anellotech

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

• Marathon Petroleum Company

• JFE Chemical Corporation

• Arkema Group

• Borealis

• Cabot Corporation

• Celanese Corporation

• Dow Chemical

• Honeywell

• Huntsman Corporation

Segmentos clave del informe de mercado

Por tipo de producto:

Los productos derivados del petróleo y de origen biológico son los principales tipos de productos. Por tipo de derivado:

El etilbenceno, el cumeno, el nitrobenceno y el ciclohexano son los principales tipos de derivados. El etilbenceno se divide en subsegmentos, como estireno y otros. El cumeno se divide en fenol, bisfenol A (BPA) y acetona. El nitrobenceno se divide en anilina y otros.

Por uso final:

En términos de uso final, la industria se divide en petróleo y gas, productos químicos, pinturas y revestimientos, automoción y otros.

Por región:

El informe abarca países clave de América del Norte, América Latina, Europa, Asia oriental, Asia meridional, Oriente Medio y África.

About the Chemical & Material Division at Future Market Insights

The chemical & material team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

