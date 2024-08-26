REPEAT: mdf commerce Unveils SOVRA - A New Brand Transforming Public Procurement

Empowering Public Procurement with Advanced Solutions and Unmatched Expertise

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce, a leading provider of procurement solutions for state and local governments across North America, proudly announces the launch of its new product identity: SOVRA. This rebranding marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to revolutionize public procurement with cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise, empowering procurement professionals to foster sustainable, thriving communities.

For over two decades, mdf commerce has set the public sector’s procurement technology standard. As our offerings have expanded, so has our commitment to delivering a seamless, integrated experience for our clients. SOVRA is the culmination of this growth—a unified brand that embodies our vision of providing the most effective and comprehensive solutions to the public sector.

Introducing SOVRA: A New Era in Public Procurement

SOVRA represents a new chapter for mdf commerce, bringing together the best of Periscope, Bidnet Direct, Merx, Vendor Registry, S2G, and more into a comprehensive, full source-to-pay platform. This brand evolution underscores our unwavering dedication to simplifying and enhancing procurement processes for governments at all levels while reinforcing our leadership in the public sector market through cohesion, clarity, and innovation.

What SOVRA Means for Our Community

This rebrand goes beyond a new look—it’s a renewed commitment to the states, provinces, cities, counties, special districts, and educational institutions we serve. It’s a commitment to the procurement professionals optimizing operations, the suppliers expanding their businesses through our platforms, and the taxpayers who benefit from more efficient and responsible public spending. SOVRA is designed to help every community thrive by making public procurement more innovative, transparent, and effective.

The rebrand follows mdf commerce’s recent acquisition by KKR, a global investment firm renowned for fostering growth and innovation. This strategic partnership highlights KKR’s confidence in mdf commerce’s mission and expertise, providing the resources and support to accelerate our transformation into SOVRA.

“Public procurement is the backbone of vibrant communities,” said Luc Filiatreault, CEO of mdf commerce. “SOVRA represents the intersection of technology and strategic insight necessary to modernize procurement processes. This is a significant moment for us as we continue to empower our clients with unparalleled expertise and forward-thinking solutions.”

“KKR’s partnership allows us to amplify our impact and scale our solutions even further,” added Thierry Jaffry, Chief Growth Officer of mdf commerce. “KKR is making significant investments in the SOVRA tech stack to modernize the platform, enhance the UI & UX, introduce AI solutions, and maintain our dedication to the highest level of security. SOVRA embodies our relentless focus on the public sector and our dedication to transforming public procurement and helping our clients achieve their objectives.”

Key Highlights of the SOVRA Rebranding

A blend of “sovereignty” and “strategic analysis,” reflecting our commitment to delivering resilient, tailored solutions for the public sector’s unique needs. Enhanced Value Proposition - SOVRA integrates advanced technology with industry best practices, ensuring efficient, transparent, and responsible procurement processes.



Our team includes former public procurement professionals, offering insider knowledge and a comprehensive understanding of the sector’s unique challenges. Innovative Solutions - SOVRA provides a suite of intuitive, user-friendly technologies, from Source-to-Contract (S2C) solutions to 360° Procurement and the Marketplace Program, fostering better collaboration between governments and suppliers.



SOVRA actively promotes engagement with local vendors, strengthening community businesses and supporting local job creation. Robust Security and Compliance - We prioritize top-tier security, including SOC 2, StateRAMP authorization, and AWS hosting, ensuring the protection of sensitive information.



About SOVRA

SOVRA represents the culmination of over 20 years of mdf commerce’s expertise and innovation, integrating the strengths of industry-leading brands like Bidnet Direct, Periscope, and Merx. Serving over 7,000 buyers and connecting them with more than 1,000,000 suppliers across North America, SOVRA delivers the most advanced procurement solutions available. With a focus on transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness, SOVRA empowers governments to optimize every tax dollar and deliver exceptional community services. Discover how SOVRA can transform your procurement processes by visiting www.sovra.com.

