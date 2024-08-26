Plant-Based Beverage Market to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2026, Driven by Health & Sustainability Trends

Allied

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Plant-Based Beverage Market by Source, Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the plant-based beverage market size was valued at $13.5 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $22.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Plant-based beverages, also known as dairy alternatives, are drinks made from various plant sources designed to mimic the taste and texture of traditional dairy milk. These beverages cater to a variety of dietary preferences, including lactose intolerance, veganism, and general health-conscious consumers. Popular plant-based beverages include those made from soy, almond, oat, coconut, rice, and hemp. The rising demand for these beverages is driven by health benefits, environmental concerns, and ethical considerations.

The plant-based beverage are plant-based natural and chemical free milk products derived through grains, seeds, or nuts. Plant-based beverage act as a substitute for consumers who are allergic to dairy products or people who are on a vegan diet. Some of the major alternatives to dairy are non-dairy milk, ice cream, cheese, yogurts, juice, energy drinks, and soft drinks.

The factors that drive the plant-based beverage market growth include health benefits associated with consuming plant-based milk as they are high in micro and macronutrient content as well as low in fat and cholesterol content. Moreover, rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions also boost the market growth. In addition, increase in the number of lactose intolerant population, growth in trend of veganism, and rise in disposable income drive the market growth. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather and high cost of production are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in demand for alternatives to dairy by health-conscious consumers and frequent introduction of new flavors & variety are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the plant-based beverage market.

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬, 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

- Soy Milk: Made from soybeans, it is rich in protein and often fortified with vitamins and minerals. It has a creamy texture and a slightly bean-like flavor.

- Almond Milk: Produced from ground almonds and water, it has a light, nutty flavor and is low in calories and fat.

- Oat Milk: Created from oats and water, oat milk is naturally sweet, creamy, and high in fiber and beta-glucans, which help reduce cholesterol.

- Coconut Milk: Derived from the grated meat of coconuts, it has a rich, creamy texture and a distinctive coconut flavor. It is higher in saturated fat compared to other plant-based milks.

- Rice Milk: Made from milled rice and water, it is naturally sweet and thinner in consistency. It is typically lower in protein compared to other options.

- Hemp Milk: Produced from hemp seeds, it is rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and has a nutty flavor.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬, 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐚 𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬:

- Lactose-Free: Suitable for individuals with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies.

- Low in Saturated Fat: Most plant-based milks are low in saturated fat, contributing to heart health.

- Rich in Nutrients: Many plant-based beverages are fortified with essential nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12.

- High in Fiber: Options like oat and almond milk contain dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and promotes satiety.

- Antioxidant Properties: Almond, soy, and hemp milks are rich in antioxidants, which help protect the body from oxidative stress.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐤:

- Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Plant-based milk production emits significantly less greenhouse gases.

- Lower Water Usage: Producing plant-based milk typically requires less water, although this varies by plant source (e.g., almond milk has a higher water footprint).

- Less Land Use: Cultivating plants for milk requires less land than raising livestock, reducing deforestation and habitat destruction.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

- Health and Wellness Focus: Increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with plant-based diets is driving consumer demand.

- Sustainability Concerns: Environmental awareness is encouraging consumers to choose more sustainable food options.

- Diverse Product Offerings: Innovation in flavor, texture, and nutritional fortification is expanding consumer choices.

- Flexitarian Diets: A growing number of consumers are adopting flexitarian diets, which emphasize plant-based foods without completely eliminating animal products.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬

𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

- Silk: Known for its wide range of soy, almond, and cashew milks.

- Alpro: Offers a variety of plant-based milks, including soy, almond, and coconut.

- Oatly: A leading brand in oat milk, known for its sustainability efforts and high-quality products.

- Blue Diamond Almonds: Producers of Almond Breeze, a popular almond milk brand.

- Califia Farms: Offers a diverse range of plant-based beverages, including almond, oat, and coconut milks.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐫

𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

- Taste and Texture: Consumers seek plant-based milks that closely mimic the taste and mouthfeel of dairy milk.

- Nutritional Content: Fortification with vitamins and minerals is important for consumers looking to replace dairy milk.

- Clean Label: Transparency in ingredient sourcing and the absence of artificial additives are highly valued.

- Price and Accessibility: Competitive pricing and wide availability are essential for mainstream adoption.

- Brand Trust: Trust in the brand’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and ethical practices influences consumer loyalty.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

- Labeling Requirements: Accurate labeling, including clear identification of the plant source and nutritional content, is mandated.

- Fortification Standards: Regulations regarding the fortification of plant-based milks with vitamins and minerals ensure nutritional adequacy.

- Food Safety Standards: Stringent safety standards and quality controls are essential for consumer acceptance and trust.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

- Ingredient Sourcing: Ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality raw materials can be challenging.

- Taste and Texture Improvements: Continuous innovation is needed to improve the taste and texture to match consumer expectations.

- Consumer Education: Educating consumers about the benefits of plant-based beverages and addressing misconceptions is crucial.

- Price Competitiveness: Achieving cost parity with dairy milk is important for widespread adoption.

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

- Product Innovation: Developing new and innovative products to cater to diverse dietary preferences and health needs.

- Market Expansion: Entering emerging markets with increasing health awareness and disposable income.

- Sustainability Initiatives: Emphasizing sustainable practices and eco-friendly packaging to attract environmentally conscious consumers.

- Collaborations: Partnering with food manufacturers, retailers, and foodservice providers to expand market reach and acceptance.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

The future of plant-based beverages looks promising, with continued growth and innovation expected. Emerging trends include the development of hybrid products combining multiple plant sources for enhanced nutritional profiles, advancements in fermentation technology to create new plant-based beverages, and the exploration of novel ingredients such as chickpea and lentil milk. As consumer demand for sustainable, nutritious, and ethically produced food continues to rise, the plant-based beverage market is poised for significant expansion and evolution.

In conclusion, plant-based beverages represent a dynamic and rapidly evolving market segment, driven by health, environmental, and ethical considerations. By leveraging innovative ingredients, understanding consumer preferences, and navigating regulatory challenges, companies can successfully tap into this growing market and deliver products that meet the needs of health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers.

