OKX Launches 'Earn DOGS Together' Campaign with a One Billion DOGS Reward Pool

OKX today launched its 'Earn DOGS Together' campaign, featuring a reward pool of 1,000,000,000 DOGS tokens.

The campaign, which runs from August 26, 2024, at 10:00 AM UTC to September 23, 2024, at 11:59 PM UTC, offers participants two ways to receive rewards:

Trade to Earn: Users who deposit at least 100 USDT worth of assets and trade at least 100 USDT worth of DOGS will be eligible for an equal share of 900,000,000 DOGS tokens Refer and Earn: Participants can earn 25,000 DOGS for each friend they refer who joins the campaign and completes the trading requirement, with a maximum of 5 referrals per user. The total referral prize pool is capped at 100,000,000 DOGS

This campaign comes on the heels of OKX listing DOGS on its spot market and Pre-Market Futures, which allows eligible customers* to trade futures contracts with up to 2x leverage for upcoming tokens before a Token Generation Event (TGE), token public sale or Initial Coin/Exchange Offering (ICO/IEO), on August 26, 2024.

DOGS is a meme coin that has recently surfaced as a standout player by leveraging the power of community and the TON blockchain to build a Telegram-native ecosystem. DOGS distributes the majority of its tokens to the community, ensuring that the people who engage and contribute to the ecosystem become its true owners. This grassroots participation creates a strong sense of belonging and collective purpose among its holders.

*Not all products offered in all regions. Trading in pre-market futures is highly risky due to such factors as lower liquidity, higher price volatility, and there is increased liquidation risk. Not all tokens underlying pre-market futures will ultimately be listed on OKX. Users will not receive underlying tokens. OKX retains sole discretion to adjust any listing, extend or terminate the futures contract and/or settlement date for the futures contract, or suspend trading in pre-market futures. For more details, please refer to the OKX Terms of Service and Risk & Compliance Disclosure .

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

