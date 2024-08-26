Mattermost Names Leigh Dow as Chief Marketing Officer

Palo Alto, California, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost Inc., a leader in secure collaboration for mission-critical work, today announced the appointment of Leigh Dow as its first-ever Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Leigh brings a wealth of leadership, experience, and proven success driving market expansion across key domains critical to accelerating Mattermost's growth, including security, public sector, critical infrastructure, and international enterprise business.

In her role, Leigh is responsible for global marketing strategy, expanding Mattermost's brand presence, and fueling growth efforts across the company’s core markets. She will also play a key role in developing public/private partnerships and public policy, furthering Mattermost’s mission to provide Mission IT solutions to the world’s most demanding environments. Her deep expertise in navigating complex industries and strong track record in defense, government, and critical infrastructure enterprises position her to contribute significantly to Mattermost’s ambitious growth trajectory.

"We are thrilled to welcome Leigh Dow to the Mattermost executive team," said Ian Tien, CEO and Co-Founder of Mattermost. "Her comprehensive understanding of our target industries and her innovative approach to marketing make her an invaluable addition as we continue to scale our business. Leigh's leadership will be instrumental in guiding our marketing strategy."

Her impressive career spans over two decades, during which she has held prominent executive and strategy roles at leading global security, defense, and critical infrastructure companies like Identiv, Honeywell, and Intel. Leigh is a member of the ASIS International Women in Security Steering Committee. She is known for her ability to craft and execute marketing strategies that resonate deeply with customers in highly regulated and complex sectors. Her work has consistently driven growth, strengthened brand equity, and established industry leadership for the organizations she has served.

"I am honored to join Mattermost at such a pivotal time in its journey," said Leigh. "The company’s commitment to collaboration for mission-critical work, innovation, and customer success aligns perfectly with my professional background and passions. I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of Mattermost’s success as we work to empower teams around the world with Mission IT solutions."

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the leading collaboration platform for mission-critical work. We serve national security, government, and critical infrastructure enterprises, from the U.S. Department of Defense, to global tech giants, to utilities, banks, and other vital services. We accelerate out-of-band incident response, DevSecOps workflow, mission operations, and self-sovereign collaboration to bolster the focus, adaptability, and resilience of the world’s most important organizations.

Our enterprise software and single-tenant SaaS platforms are built to meet the custom needs of rigorous and complex environments while offering a secure and unrivaled collaboration experience across web, desktop, and mobile with channel-based messaging, file sharing, audio calling and screen share, with integrated tooling, workflow automation and AI assistance.

Mattermost is developed on an open core platform vetted by the world’s leading security organizations, and co-built with over 4,000 open source project contributors who’ve provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared vision of accelerating the world’s mission-critical work.



For more information visit mattermost.com.

