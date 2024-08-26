Pain Management Drugs Market to Reach New Heights, Valued at $109.6 Billion by 2033

Pain Management Drugs Market 2033

Pain management drugs market size was valued at $72.6 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $109.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable regulatory scenario, and surge in the number of geriatric population drive the growth of the global pain management drugs market” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Pain Management Drugs Market by Drug Class, (NSAIDS, Anesthetics, Anticonvulsant, Anti-Migraine Drugs, Antidepressant Drugs, Opioids, Non-Narcotics, and Analgesics), Indication (Arthritic Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Chronic Pain, Post-Operative Pain, Migraine, Fibromyalgia, Bone Fracture, Muscle Sprain/Strain, Acute Appendicitis, and Other Indications), Pain Type (Chronic and Acute) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2033." According to the report, the global Pain Management Drugs Market size was estimated at $72.6 billion in 2023, and is anticipated to hit $109.6 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2033.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬-

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable regulatory scenario, and surge in the number of geriatric population drive the growth of the global pain management drugs market. On the other hand, availability of alternative therapies, drug exploitation, and patent expiration of prescribed drugs impede the growth to some extent. However, advancements in drug development and untapped markets in developing economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑-

Based on drug class, the opioids segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the global pain management drugs market share in 2023 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2033. High popularity of these drugs worldwide fuels the segment growth. The anti-migraine agents segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞-

Based on indication, the neuropathic pain segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the global pain management drugs market revenue in 2023 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2033. As per statistics by the International Association for the Study of Pain, almost 35% of the 33 million people with HIV globally suffer from neuropathic pain, thereby driving the segment growth. Presence of large patient population is the major factor that increases the demand for drugs for neuropathic pain. The cancer pain segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2033.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-

Based on pain type, the chronic pain segment held the highest share in 2023, generating 92% of the global pain management drugs market. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% till 2033, owing to high popularity of these pain management drugs worldwide.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭-

Based on geography, North America held the major market share in 2023, generating nearly half of the global pain management drugs market, owing to large number of aging population and favorable regulatory conditions. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 4.2% till 2033. This is attributed to presence of larger patient pool and increase in healthcare expenditure in the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

▪️ By drug type, the opioids segment occupied 26.5 % share of the pain management drug market in 2019.

▪️ By indication, the postoperative pain segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

▪️ By pain type, the chronic pain segment accounted for the largest share

▪️ By region, North America is anticipated to experience growth at 3.6% during the forecast period.

