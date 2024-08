Vietnam Erp for Retailers Market Size, Trends, Industry Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast

Vietnam ERP for Retailers Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vietnam ERP for retailers market size was valued at $7,271.94 thousands in 2017, and is projected to reach at $26,058.89 thousands by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Demand forecasting is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the retailers has been focusing and investing into ERP for maximizing sales and reduced inventory carrying costs with the help of effective demand forecasting.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5225

With increase in competition and rise in numerous challenges among retailers, ERP has become a crucial requirement for the retail industry to sustain and keep up with changing customer demands. Vietnam has been ranked among the top and most attractive retail markets across the globe. The country accounts for 800 supermarkets, 150 shopping malls, and more than 9,000 traditional markets. Growth in retail industry in Vietnam and rise in need of improved business efficiencies and transparencies among retailers drive the market growth.

In addition, rise in demand for role-based security, and growth of the retail industry majorly contribute toward the growth of the Vietnam ERP for retailers market. However, high investment costs and inadequate flexibility are expected to hamper the growth of the Vietnam ERP for retailers industry. Moreover, surge in adoption of ERP among small and medium retailers, and emergence of cloud-based ERP are expected to create significant opportunities for the Vietnam ERP for Retailers market during the forecast period.

Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5225

The Vietnam ERP for retailers industry was led by the inventory management segment in 2017, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the growth of the retail industry in Vietnam, supported by rise in spending, which enables the retailers to effectively manage the inventory levels, and improves business process and customer satisfaction. However, the demand forecasting segment is expected to witness the highest growth. The retailers face heavy customer footfall in most of the situations as customers to cater to the requirements of the customers. As a result, it is important to meet the demand with supply and offer them great service, which helps retain customers, and thus, in turn fosters the growth of the market. The retail ERP software enables easy and accurate tracking of past trends and forecasting of future demands. Moreover, it also helps them in maximizing sales and reducing inventory carrying costs, thus maintaining customer satisfaction and considered as a major Vietnam ERP for retailers market opportunity.

The Vietnam ERP for Retailers market analysis include some of the key market players such as Deskera, Epicor Software Corporation, Exact, IBM Corporation, Infor, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Plex Systems, Inc., SAP SE, and The Sage Group plc.

Trending Reports:

Cloud-based Payroll Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3984

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1882

Next-Generation Firewall Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5289

Food Delivery Mobile Application Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2212

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.