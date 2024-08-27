Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices Global Market Growth Outlook Through 2024-2033

Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices Market Growth Outlook Through 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blood collection, processing, management devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.52 billion in 2023 to $3.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in chronic diseases, development of automated and safer blood collection and processing devices, implementation of stringent regulations and standards for blood collection, growing need for rapid diagnostic tests, demand for point-of-care testing.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The blood collection, processing, management devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing aging population, higher rates of surgeries and medical procedures, focus on patient comfort and safety, increasing awareness and education, stringent regulatory standards for blood collection.

Growth Driver Of The Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices Market

The rising awareness and demand for blood donation are expected to propel the growth of the blood collection, processing, and management devices market going forward. The increasing awareness and demand for blood donations have multiple interconnected factors, such as advancements in medical treatments, accidents, and emergencies, and the need for blood transfusions due to more sophisticated procedures and treatments for chronic diseases, particularly in aging populations. Blood collection, processing, and management devices are crucial in supporting the blood donation sector. The device streamlines the entire process, ensuring safety, efficiency, and reliability from donor recruitment to the delivery of blood products to patients.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the blood collection, processing, management devices market include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories.

Major companies operating in the blood collection, processing, and management devices market are developing innovative products with advanced technologies, such as RightGauge technology, to enhance precision and efficiency in blood collection processes. RightGauge technology is a creative approach to blood collection that ensures precise needle placement and minimizes patient discomfort.

Segments:

1) By Product: Devices, Consumables, Software, Servicing

2) By Application: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Research, Other Applications

3) By End-user: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic And Research Laboratories, Blood And Blood Component Banks, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the blood collection, processing, management devices market in 2023. The regions covered in the blood collection, processing, management devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices Market Definition

Blood collection, processing, and management devices refer to a comprehensive range of tools and equipment used in the healthcare industry to collect, process, and manage blood samples efficiently and safely. These devices ensure the accurate collection of blood samples, their safe handling, and proper storage, thus maintaining the integrity of the samples for diagnostic testing, transfusions, and research purposes. These devices also include software solutions that track and monitor blood samples throughout the entire process, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and enhancing overall patient care.

Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on blood collection, processing, management devices market size, blood collection, processing, management devices market drivers and trends, blood collection, processing, management devices market major players, blood collection, processing, management devices competitors' revenues, blood collection, processing, management devices market positioning, and blood collection, processing, management devices market growth across geographies.

