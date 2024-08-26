Hypercar Market Expected to Hit $224.5 Billion by 2031, Growing at 31.1% CAGR

Hypercar Market

Surge in demand for luxurious and comfortable driving experience drives the global hypercar market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report offers a detailed study of top segments, value chains, changing market trends, competitive scenarios, key investment pockets, and regional landscape. The report is a vital source of information for investors, new entrants, leading market players, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The report segments the global hypercar market on the basis of propulsion, end-use, and region.

The growth of the global hypercar market is propelling, due to growth in demand for comfortable and luxurious driving experience. However, high cost of hypercars is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, production of electric hypercars is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The global hypercar market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐁𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐢 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐒.𝐀.𝐒., 𝐊𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐠 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐁, 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢 𝐋𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐢 𝐒.𝐩.𝐀., 𝐁𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐖𝐞𝐫𝐤𝐞 𝐀𝐆, 𝐡.𝐜. 𝐅. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐆, 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐢 𝐍.𝐕., 𝐀𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐆 𝐀𝐤𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐭, 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐏𝐋𝐂, 𝐋𝐨𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢 𝐒.𝐩.𝐀., 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐌𝐜𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

Several companies operating in hypercar market are launching new electric hypercar in the market, which fuels the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2019, Automobili Pininfarina unveiled its new electric hypercar Battista at Geneva Motor Show. The new car has 1900 Bhp, and 2300 nm torque. It has potential to accelerate to 62 mph in less than two seconds, which is faster than a Formula 1 car.

The global hypercar market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., h.c. F. Porsche AG, Bentley Motors Limited, Ferrari N.V., Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC, McLaren Group, Audi AG Aktiengesellschaft, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., Pagani Automobili S.p.A., Lotus Cars Limited, Koenigsegg Automotive AB.

Based on propulsion, the battery electric segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period. However, the ICE segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market.

Europe is expected to dominate the global hypercar market size. Italy, Germany, and UK are some of the leading producers. The prominent presence of the industry's leading players is assisting the industry's growth in Europe. In July 2022, Red Bull announced their first in-house hypercar RB17 at $5.62 million. The Advanced Technologies division of Red Bull's Formula One team has announced plans to launch its own $5.62 million million hypercar in 2025. The limited edition, two-seated RB-17 will be built at Red Bull's Milton Keynes factory, with only 50 cars built for civilian use rather than professional Formula 1 racing.

