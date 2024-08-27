Cod Fish Oil Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.00 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.9%

Cod Fish Oil Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cod Fish Oil Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cod fish oil market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.55 billion in 2023 to $0.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing awareness of mental health benefits, rising demand for nutritional supplements, increasing fatty acids in the diet, rising health awareness among the masses, increasing consumption of cod liver oil, and growing demand for omega-3 supplements.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cod fish oil market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $1.00 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing chronic diseases, increasing supplement consumption, increasing demand for cod fish oil, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for cod liver oil omega-3, and growing demand for dietary supplements.

Growth Driver Of The Cod Fish Oil Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the cod fish oil market going forward. The burden of chronic diseases is rising due to aging populations, lifestyle changes, and the increased prevalence of risk factors such as poor diet, physical inactivity, and environmental influences. Cod fish oil, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, helps manage chronic diseases by reducing inflammation and supporting heart health. Its vitamins A and D further aid in bone health and immune function.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cod fish oil market include Nestle S.A., BASF SE, The Procter & Gamble Company, Sanofi S.A., Orkla ASA, NOW Foods Group Inc., Omega Protein Corporation.

Major companies operating in the cod fish oil market are focusing on developing new products, such as omega-3-enriched cod liver oil, to cater to increasing consumer demand for high-quality, health-enhancing supplements and to differentiate their offerings in a competitive market. Omega-3-enriched cod liver oil is designed to provide a higher concentration of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for heart health and brain function.

Segments:

1) By Product: Liquid, Capsules, Tablets, Softgels, Powder

2) By Source: Atlantic Cod, Arctic Cod, Pacific Cod, Greenland Cod

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket And Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Drug Store, Online, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Pharmaceutical, Nutraceuticals, Personal care And cosmetic, Dietary supplements

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cod fish oil market in 2023. The regions covered in the cod fish oil market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cod Fish Oil Market Definition

Cod fish oil refers to oil extracted from the liver of cod fish and is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A and D, and antioxidants. It is used as a dietary supplement and has numerous health benefits, including reducing inflammation, improving heart health, and supporting bone health.

Cod Fish Oil Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cod Fish Oil Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cod fish oil market size, cod fish oil market drivers and trends, cod fish oil market major players, cod fish oil competitors' revenues, cod fish oil market positioning, and cod fish oil market growth across geographies. The cod fish oil market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

