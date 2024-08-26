Title: NDCs 3.0 Regional Forum for Latin America and the Caribbean

Date: 27-29 August 2024

Location: Bogota, Colombia

Description:

The Emissions Gap Report 2023 warns that current pledges under the Paris Agreement could lead to a 2.5-2.9°C temperature rise above pre-industrial levels, highlighting the urgent need for increased climate action.

Parties must enhance ambition and inform their next cycle of NDCs (NDCs 3.0) by 2025 to align with the Paris Agreement's goals. These NDCs will be crucial for global efforts, serving as blueprints for a sustainable future and must be transparent, implementable, and capable of unlocking finance.

Informed by the first GST, new NDCs should drive transformational implementation, enhance resilience, and integrate with national planning and development strategies. They should include concrete policy roadmaps and financing plans to address climate change while seizing growth opportunities across sectors.

As Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) prepare for the next NDC round, there is a chance to elevate climate strategies, leveraging lessons from previous efforts. As one of the most disaster-prone regions, LAC prioritizes climate adaptation due to its significant impact on vulnerable communities.

This Forum will explore how COP28 outcomes, particularly the GST decision, can guide national processes to enhance ambition in future NDCs and contribute to sustainable development. Through peer learning, countries will discuss best practices and opportunities, accelerating solutions and innovative financing models. Tools and guidance will support including specific measures and targets in NDC reviews.

Partners

UNEP, UNDP and the NDC Partnership, in collaboration with the UNFCCC Secretariat (UN Climate Change), are organizing NDCs 3.0 Regional Fora.

Further resources

Agenda - Available here.

Press Release - Regional fora aim to increase country ambition ahead of next round of climate plans

Contact

Giorgia Patarnello - giorgia.patarnello@un.org