Aurora Mobile Partners with Closeli to Create a New Way to Experience its Intelligent Visual Cloud Platform

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Closeli, Inc. (“Closeli”), a technology innovation company focused on visual AI cloud platform services and intelligent hardware development. Leveraging Aurora Mobile's push notification solution JPush, the Company will provide intelligent messaging services for Closeli’s open cloud platform. The two companies will jointly promote the construction of the intelligent visual cloud platform and create a new user experience.



Closeli has the world's leading visual intelligence algorithms and complete end-to-end industry solutions and is committed to becoming the global video cloud platform and video related product provider of choice for users. Closeli has partnered with Aurora Mobile to better serve its users and improve user operation efficiency.

The cooperation between Closeli and Aurora Mobile is an important endeavor for both parties to complement each other's strengths and grow together. The powerful functions of JPush provide Closeli with accurate and efficient user reach and interaction solutions, helping it to improve user operation efficiency and create a new experience of intelligent visual cloud platform.

JPush can help Closeli accurately push differentiated content to different types of users, such as product information, technology updates, event notifications, etc., effectively improving user engagement. With JPush’s user-defined label and alias features and its ability to send over 10 billion real-time messages per day, Closeli can more efficiently profile user behavior, refine target user needs, and accurately send differentiated messages to users, providing them with personalized, in-depth, experiential, and touching content and services.

For example, Closeli can use JPush to create user profiles and timely push the latest visual AI technology application cases to help users understand the latest technology trends, and recommend related products, services and solutions on Closeli's cloud platform to help users improve their business efficiency and competitiveness.

Multi-channel reach to create a seamless experience

JPush provides various message formats, such as notification bar, large text, large picture, notification drawer, full-screen notification, feed, pop-up, and customized formats, which can meet the needs of different messaging scenarios and achieve a richer and more comprehensive marketing effect for products.

In addition, JPush fully supports various operating systems, including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp and Web, and is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS. Based on its infrastructure with a capacity of over 10 billion daily visits, JPush ensures secure and stable push notifications, enabling messages with quality content to reach users quickly and efficiently.

The deployment of the JPush solution not only improves Closeli's user operation efficiency, but also helps Closeli create a new experience of the intelligent visual cloud platform. By integrating its own powerful visual AI technology and the strong capabilities of JPush, Closeli provides users with a personalized and intelligent service experience, helping them to use its cloud platform more efficiently to achieve their business goals.

Going forward, JPush will continue to help Closeli further deepen its technological capabilities and accelerate the process of digital transformation with professional technical services and a comprehensive product matrix. Together, the two companies will develop a new ecosystem for the intelligent visual cloud platform and provide users with a more convenient, efficient and intelligent service experience.

