Southeast Asia and Middle East Copper Wire and Cable Market Trends, Active Key Players, and Growth Projection Up to 2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southeast Asia and Middle East Copper Wire and Cable Market trend is projected to experience significant growth due to an increased demand for electricity and robust investments in building construction mainly drives growth of the copper wire and cable market. In addition, the development of smart grids along with the upsurge in investments in smart upgrading of the power transmission and distribution systems boosts demand for copper wire and cable. Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Southeast Asia and Middle East Copper Wire and Cable Market By Type (Copper Wire, Copper Cable): Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "Southeast Asia and Middle East Copper Wire and Cable Market was valued at $22.74 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $52.63 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.77% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The Southeast Asia and Middle East Copper Wire and Cable Market is primarily driven by urbanization and population growth. Factors such as increased demand for electricity and robust investments in building construction mainly drive the growth of the copper wire and cable market. In addition, the development of smart grids along with the upsurge in investments in smart upgrading of the power transmission and distribution systems boosts demand for copper wire and cable. For instance, smart grid technology has met the increase in the need for grid interconnections therefore, resulting in a surge in investments for the new underground as well as submarine cables. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials is projected to hamper the growth of the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

The market for copper wire is experiencing growth owing to the growing regional need for telecommunication infrastructure development. Electrical wiring in buildings is one of the most important markets for the copper wires & cables industry. In addition, there is a rise in demand for copper-stranded wires due to increased investment in the construction of infrastructure. These factors significantly fuel the growth of the copper wire segment. Moreover, the fact that copper wires are best suited for use in electrical applications due to their features such as resistance to corrosion, ductility, thermal conductivity, and resistance to electrical overloads further drives the growth of this segment.

𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.

Based on region, Southeast Asia held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than nearly half of the regional Southeast Asia and Middle East Copper Wire and Cable Market revenue. Rapid industrialization and urbanization along with the surge in investments that are focused on infrastructure development across the developing countries in the region mainly drive the growth of the market. In addition, governments have made huge investments in the electric power sector to meet 100% electrification, thus, fueling demand for copper wires and cables in the region.

An exponential demand for copper wire & cable has been observed in this region. In addition, the rise in investment in the energy & power sector for the development of compatible infrastructure in support of renewable generation creates lucrative growth opportunities for the copper wire & cable market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

• TA WIN HOLDINGS (Malaysia)

• METROD METALS PRIVATE LIMITED (Malaysia)

• ORION WIRE AND CABLE, INC. (Philippines)

• PT. PRYSMIAN CABLE. (Indonesia)

• PT. JEMBO CABLE COMPANY TBK (Indonesia)

• PT. KMI WIRE AND CABLE (Indonesia)

• PT. VOKSEL ELECTRIC TBK (Indonesia)

• PT. PHENOLIC PRIMA (Indonesia)

• LS VINA CABLES AND SYSTEM (Vietnam)

• STERLITE COPPER (VEDANTA GROUP) (India)

• Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India)

• Finolex Cables Ltd. (India)

• Energya Group (Egypt)

• Elsewedy Electric (Egypt)

• Oman Cables (Oman)

• Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. KSCP (Kuwait)

• GIC Magnet wire FZCO (United Arab Emirates)

• DUCAB (UAE)

• Union Copper Rod’s (UAE)

• Riyadh Cables Group (KSA)

• Sarkuysan Electrolytic Copper Co. (Turkey)

• Bahra Electric (KSA)

• Jeddah Cables (KSA)

• Saudi Cable Company (SCC) (KSA)

• Saudi Wires Company Ltd. (KSA)

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the Southeast Asia and Middle East Copper Wire and Cable Market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, investment, agreement, and contract to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

• Copper Rod

• Copper Wire

• Copper Cable

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• South East Asia

• Middle East

