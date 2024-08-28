Canned Sardines Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Canned Sardines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The canned sardines market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.98 billion in 2023 to $9.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to convenience and ready-to-eat foods, sustainability and environmental concerns, increasing transparency and security, increasing the demand and adoption rate, and affordable and shelf stability.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The canned sardines market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing the adoption rate of canned sardines, increasing use of the internet and smartphones, growing demand for ethical, environmentally conscious products, increase in awareness about health and wellness benefits caused by canned sardine, and increasing culinary influence.

Growth Driver Of The Canned Sardines Market

The rise in the demand for processed food is expected to propel the growth of the canned sardines market going forward. Processed food refers to any food item that has undergone deliberate changes to its natural state through various methods such as cooking, curing, smoking, fermenting, or adding ingredients for preservation or flavor enhancement. The increasing demand for processed food is due to several factors, such as changing consumer lifestyles and preferences, evolving eating habits and food trends, demographics, and socioeconomic. Processed foods, including canned sardines, offer convenience and accessibility, especially for busy-conscious consumers. Canned sardines are ready-to-eat and require minimal preparation, making them convenient for quick meals or snacks.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the canned sardines market include Brunswick Corporation, Thai Union Group (TUF), Bolton Group, Camil Alimentos, Century Pacific Food Inc., Frinsa del Noroeste S.A.

Major companies operating in the canned sardines market are focused on developing sustainable canned sardines to address environmental concerns, improve supply chain transparency, and meet the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products. Sustainable canned sardines refer to sardines that are harvested, processed, and packaged in ways that ensure long-term environmental health that help support the health of marine ecosystems, guarantee the availability of fish for future generations, and promote responsible environmental stewardship.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Smoked, Cooked

2) By Flavor: Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Sauce, Salt And Water, Extra Virgin Oil, Other Flavors

3) By Claims: Organic, Kosher, Non-Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO), No Preservatives, Other Claims

4) By Distribution Channel: Food Services, Hypermarket And Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

5) By Application: Households, Commercial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the canned sardines market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the canned sardines market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Canned Sardines Market Definition

Canned sardines are small, oily fish cleaned, cooked, and preserved in a can with oil, water, tomato sauce, or other sauces. They are a popular choice for their convenience, long shelf life, and nutritional value, as they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients. Canned sardines can be consumed directly from the can or used in various recipes such as salads, sandwiches, pasta dishes, or as a topping for crackers.

