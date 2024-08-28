Global Butter Blocks Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Butter Blocks Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The butter blocks market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $31.23 billion in 2023 to $32.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing consumer awareness of natural products, increasing disposable incomes, a rise in dairy production, a rise in global trade, and growth in consumer spending on food.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The butter blocks market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $39.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing awareness regarding the health benefits, rising demand for organic products, increasing consumer demand for high-quality dairy products, growing demand for versatile food products, and growing popularity of home baking.

Growth Driver Of The Butter Blocks Market

The increasing demand for bakery products is expected to propel the growth of the butter blocks market going forward. Bakery products refer to a diverse range of food items produced and sold by bakeries. The demand for bakery products is due to enhancing the customer experience, growing demand for healthier options, and diversifying product portfolios. Bakery products use butter blocks to create laminated doughs for croissants and puff pastries, enrich doughs for brioche and cookies, and enhance the flavor and texture of pie crusts, tarts, and savory pastries.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the butter blocks market include Danone S.A., Lactalis Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Royal FrieslandCampina, Saputo Inc., Arla Foods amba, Kerry Group.

Major companies operating in the butter blocks market are focused on developing innovative products, such as sweet cream butter products, to enhance their position in the market. Sweet cream butter products are made from fresh cream without fermentation, offering a mild, smooth, and versatile buttery flavor ideal for cooking, baking, and spreading.

Segments:

1) By Type: Salted, Unsalted, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Departmental Stores

3) By Application: Baking, Cooking, Spreading, Flavoring

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the butter blocks market in 2023. The regions covered in the butter blocks market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Butter Blocks Market Definition

Butter blocks are large, rectangular slabs of butter typically used in professional baking and cooking. They are commonly found in commercial kitchens, bakeries, and restaurants due to their convenient size and shape, which make them ideal for bulk use.

Butter Blocks Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Butter Blocks Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on butter blocks market size, butter blocks market drivers and trends, butter blocks market major players, butter blocks competitors' revenues, butter blocks market positioning, and butter blocks market growth across geographies. The butter blocks market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

