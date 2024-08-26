Colostrum Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.19 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 4.5%

Colostrum Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The colostrum market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.76 billion in 2023 to $1.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to health and wellness awareness, rising interest in natural and functional foods, expanding nutraceutical industry, research on colostrum's health benefits, increased demand in infant nutrition.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The colostrum market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding functional beverage market, focus on immune health, expanding e-commerce platforms, rise in pet supplements market, innovations in product formulations.

Growth Driver Of The Colostrum Market

Growing demand for animal feed formulations is expected to propel the growth of the colostrum market going forward. Feed formulation is the process of creating a balanced diet for animals by selecting and mixing various feed components in appropriate amounts to meet the specific nutritional needs of the animal. Colostrum replacer contains greater levels of IgG and other nutrients and provides an effective, convenient method of providing passive immunity to calves when maternal colostrum is not available.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the colostrum market include APS Biogroup Inc., Biostrum Nutritech Pvt. Ltd., Biotaris B.V., Cuprem Inc., Cure Nutraceutical Pvt. Ltd., Deep Blue Health NZ.

Major companies operating in the colostrum market are developing innovative products such as fortified colostrum to support calf health. Fortified colostrum is colostrum that has been enhanced with additional ingredients to further boost its potential health benefits.

Segments:

1) By Product: Whole Powder, Skimmed Powder, Specialty

2) By Form: Liquid, Powder, Capsule

3) By Source: Cow, Buffalo, Bovine

4) By Nature: Conventional, Organic

5) By Application: Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Cosmetics, Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the colostrum market in 2023. The regions covered in the colostrum market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Colostrum Market Definition

Colostrum is the nutrient-rich first milk produced by the mammary glands of mammals, including humans, right after the delivery of a newborn. It includes proteins, antibodies, and others that are used to improve immunity, and gut health and provides nutrition to infants.

Colostrum Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Colostrum Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on colostrum market size, colostrum market drivers and trends, colostrum market major players, colostrum competitors' revenues, colostrum market positioning, and colostrum market growth across geographies. The colostrum market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

