Cardiac Marker Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints And Trends For 2024-2033

It will grow from $10.4 billion in 2023 to $11.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cardiac marker market is projected to grow from $10.4 billion in 2023 to $11.55 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.0%. This growth is fueled by the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, an aging population with higher cardiovascular risk, and the integration of biomarkers into clinical practice. The market is anticipated to reach $18.08 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%, driven by the rising burden of lifestyle-related diseases and the adoption of remote monitoring and telemedicine solutions.

Cardiac Marker Market Surge Is Addressing The Growing Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases

The rising prevalence of cardiac diseases is a significant driver of the cardiac marker market's growth. These diseases affect the heart's structure and function, leading to a range of medical issues. Cardiac markers are crucial for diagnosing and monitoring conditions like heart attacks, angina, and heart failure. For instance, the British Heart Foundation reported a surge in deaths from coronary heart disease in England, with a record 346,000 people on cardiac waiting lists by August 2022. This increasing prevalence is expected to drive demand for diagnostic tests and cardiac markers.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the cardiac marker market, such as Abbott Laboratories Inc., Siemens AG, and Danaher Corporation, are focusing on product innovation to strengthen their market position. In September 2022, MiRxes, a biotechnology company based in Singapore, validated a microRNA-based diagnostic test for early disease detection. This innovation aims to offer a range of early detection options for life-threatening illnesses, including cardiovascular disorders.

Segments:

• Biomarker: Troponin, Creatine Kinase-MB (CK-MB), B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP), Myoglobin, Other Biomarkers

• Product: Reagent, Instrument, Chemiluminescence, Immunofluorescence, Immunochromatography, ELISA

• Indication: Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Other Indications

• End User: Laboratory Testing Facilities, Hospital Labs, Reference Labs, Contract Testing Labs, Point-Of-Care Testing Facilities, Academic Institutions

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the cardiac marker market in 2023. The region's growth is attributed to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Cardiac Marker Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cardiac Marker Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cardiac marker market size, cardiac marker market drivers and trends, cardiac marker market major players, cardiac marker competitors' revenues, cardiac marker market positioning, and cardiac marker market growth across geographies. The cardiac marker market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

