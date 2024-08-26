Connected Retail Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Connected Retail Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Connected Retail Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The connected retail market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $36.41 billion in 2023 to $44.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise of e-commerce, enhanced customer experience, demand for personalization, social media influence, supply chain optimization, emergence of smart stores.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The connected retail market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $88.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to contactless shopping, voice commerce adoption, sustainability concerns, cross-channel integration, smart mirrors and fitting rooms.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Connected Retail Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10236&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Connected Retail Market

The increasing demand from end users such as the food and beverage industry is expected to boost the growth of the connected retail market going forward. The food and beverage industry refers to all businesses that handle the processing, packaging, and distribution of uncooked food. Connected retail helps food and beverages brands to improve customer engagement with consistent brand experience satisfying customer preferences.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-retail-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the connected retail market include Microsoft Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Intel Corporation, PTC Inc., SAP SE, Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the connected retail market. Major companies operating in the connected retail market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: ZigBee, NFC (Near Field Communication), Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Electronics And Appliances, Home And Personal Care, Food And Beverage, Apparel, Sporting Goods And Toys, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the connected retail market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global connected retail market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the connected retail market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Connected Retail Market Definition

Connected retail refers to the integration of various digital technologies and platforms to create a seamless and unified shopping experience for consumers across online and offline channels. It is used to seamlessly connect businesses with customers by using personalized marketing, fusing the analog and digital shopping experiences, enhancing the supply chain, offering a variety of payment options, and equipping staff with the resources they need to collaborate more effectively.

Connected Retail Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Connected Retail Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on connected retail market size, connected retail market drivers and trends, connected retail market major players, connected retail competitors' revenues, connected retail market positioning, and connected retail market growth across geographies. The connected retail market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Procurement Analytics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/procurement-analytics-global-market-report

SCM Software Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/scm-software-global-market-report

Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-and-mobile-supply-chain-solutions-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.