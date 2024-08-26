Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints And Trends For 2024-2033

Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $39.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The commercial and institutional land planning and development market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $26.53 billion in 2023 to $28.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to urbanization trends, population growth and migration, economic development initiatives, zoning and regulatory frameworks, corporate expansion strategies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The commercial and institutional land planning and development market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $39.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability and green development, technological and infrastructure innovations, shift towards mixed-use developments, resilience planning for climate change, public-private partnerships.

Growth Driver Of The Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Market

An increase in construction activities is expected to propel the growth of the commercial and institutional land planning and development market going forward. The construction of industrial, commercial, and residential buildings refers to a business that is engaged in the design, development, and construction of buildings using construction materials. The increasing construction promotes the demand for land planning and development for the proper utilization of land spaces.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the commercial and institutional land planning and development market include Daniel Corporation, Halpern Enterprises Inc., Holder Properties Inc., Jacoby Development Inc., Bolis Properties LLC.

Strategic partnerships are the key trend gaining popularity in the commercial and institutional land planning and development market. Major companies operating in the commercial and institutional land planning and development market are focusing on forming partnerships to get bigger land deals and efficiently manage their expenses.

Segments:

1) By Type: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

2) By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

3) By Application: Business, Construction, Services, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the commercial and institutional land planning and development market in 2023. The regions covered in the commercial and institutional land planning and development market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Market Definition

Commercial and institutional land planning and development refer to the process of designing, organizing, and preparing for the future use of land. It allows for the allocation of land in ways that promote balanced environmental, societal, and economic development.

Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on commercial and institutional land planning and development market size, commercial and institutional land planning and development market drivers and trends, commercial and institutional land planning and development market major players, commercial and institutional land planning and development competitors' revenues, commercial and institutional land planning and development market positioning, and commercial and institutional land planning and development market growth across geographies. The commercial and institutional land planning and development market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

