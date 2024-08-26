Contrast Media Injectors Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Contrast Media Injectors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Contrast Media Injectors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The contrast media injectors market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.6 billion in 2023 to $1.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased incidence of chronic diseases, increased diagnostic imaging procedures, demand for minimally invasive procedures, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, growing aging population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The contrast media injectors market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in interventional radiology procedures, increasing prevalence of cancer, focus on patient safety and comfort, globalization of healthcare services, regulatory support and compliance.

Growth Driver Of The Contrast Media Injectors Market

The rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures is expected to boost the growth of the contrast media injectors market going forward. Non-invasive diagnostic procedures refer to medical examinations or treatments that do not physically enter the body through a natural or artificial bodily opening or involve breaking the skin. Contrast media injectors are essential in non-invasive diagnostic procedures, particularly in techniques such as computed tomography (CT) scans and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the contrast media injectors market include The Bracco Group, Bayer AG, Medtron AG, Ulrich GmbH And Co. KG, General Electric Company, Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd., Guerbet Group.

Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in contrast media injectors market. Major companies operating in the contrast media injectors market are forming partnerships to develop a new type of relationship in which two or more organizations have similar product developments.

Segments:

1) By Product: Consumables, Injector Systems, Accessories

2) By Type of Injectors: Single Head Injectors, Dual-Head Injectors, Syringe less Injectors

3) By Application: Radiology, Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology

4) By End-user: Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the contrast media injectors market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global contrast media injectors market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the contrast media injectors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Contrast Media Injectors Market Definition

Contrast media injectors refer to medical devices that are used for injecting contrast media into the body to enhance the visibility of tissues for medical imaging procedures. It provides high accuracy, precision, and better outcomes during surgical procedures.

Contrast Media Injectors Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Contrast Media Injectors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on contrast media injectors market size, contrast media injectors market drivers and trends, contrast media injectors market major players, contrast media injectors competitors' revenues, contrast media injectors market positioning, and contrast media injectors market growth across geographies. The contrast media injectors market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

