Global Exterior Automotive Plastics Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global exterior automotive plastics market has demonstrated robust growth, expanding from $12.01 billion in 2023 to $12.78 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Despite challenges in the past, including fluctuating feed ingredient prices and regulatory changes, the market is forecasted to reach $16.02 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%, driven by rising demand in the automotive sector and advancements in materials technology.

Rising Demand from the Automotive Industry Drives Market Growth

The automotive industry’s increasing demand for exterior automotive plastics is a significant growth driver. These plastics are used in producing various vehicle parts, such as body panels, bumpers, grilles, mirrors, and trim, due to their lighter weight, durability, and corrosion resistance. Notably, Statistics Canada reported a 1.9% increase in road motor vehicle registrations in Canada from 2020 to 2021. Similarly, global passenger car sales rose from 53.91 million in 2020 to 56.39 million in 2021, according to the OICA. These trends underscore the growing importance of exterior automotive plastics in meeting the industry's needs.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the exterior automotive plastics market include Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Borealis AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., and Royal DSM N.V. These companies are at the forefront of product innovation, focusing on enhancing material performance and sustainability. For example, SABIC introduced recycled automotive grades in September 2021, featuring up to 29% recycled content, as part of their TRUCIRCLE portfolio. This move highlights the industry's shift towards sustainable solutions.

Trends Shaping the Future

Key trends in the exterior automotive plastics market include:

• Technological Advancements: Innovations in feed formulation and digital technology integration are enhancing product capabilities.

• Sustainability: The adoption of sustainable materials is gaining traction, with companies like SABIC leading the way in offering recycled automotive grades.

• Innovation in Feed Additives: Continued advancements in feed additives are expected to drive market growth.

Segments

• By Type: Thermoplastic Polymers, Composites, Bioplastics

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Other Vehicle Types

• By Material: Polyurethane, Polycarbonate, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Chloride, Other Materials

• By Application: Bumpers and Grills, Roof, Lights, Liftgate, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the exterior automotive plastics market in 2023 and is anticipated to continue its leading position due to strong automotive manufacturing and consumption rates in the region. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

