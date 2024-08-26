Commercial Telematics Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Commercial Telematics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The commercial telematics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $47.46 billion in 2023 to $56.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to initial adoption challenges, legacy systems replacement, evolving consumer behavior, demonstrated ROI, rise of IoT and big data.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The commercial telematics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $110.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to shift towards sustainability, industry-specific applications, increasing demand for real-time insights, cost efficiency demands, emergence of autonomous vehicles.

Growth Driver Of The Commercial Telematics Market

The increasing sales of commercial and passenger vehicles are expected to propel the growth of the commercial telematics market going forward. The demand for commercial and passenger automobiles has increased as a result of economic expansion and technical improvements. Growing economies provide consumers greater purchasing power, which boosts demand for transport services and automobile sales. For fleet managers, technological elements including advanced safety systems and telematics solutions have further improved vehicle allure, effectiveness, and operational optimization.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the commercial telematics market include Geotab Inc., Masternaut Limited, MiX Telematics Limited, Omnitracs LLC, TomTom International BV, Verizon Communications Inc.

Major companies operating in the commercial telematics market are focusing on innovative telematics solutions, such as Commercial Pulse, to provide a comprehensive and advanced telematics AI system for their commercial vehicle lineup. Commercial Pulse is an in-house fleet telematics solution. This system provides real-time vehicle location, driver safety, battery state of charge, and others.

Segments:

1) By Type: Solutions, Services

2) By System: Embedded, Tethered, Smartphone Integrated

3) By Provider: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

4) By End User: Transportation And Logistics, Insurance, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment, Vehicle Manufacturers Or Dealers, Government Agencies, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the commercial telematics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global commercial telematics market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the commercial telematics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Commercial Telematics Market Definition

Commercial telematics refers to the use of technology to collect data related to the operation of commercial vehicles, such as trucks, buses, and delivery vans. This data can include information about the vehicle's location, speed, fuel consumption, engine performance, and driver behavior, among other things.

Commercial Telematics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Commercial Telematics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on commercial telematics market size, commercial telematics market drivers and trends, commercial telematics market major players, commercial telematics competitors' revenues, commercial telematics market positioning, and commercial telematics market growth across geographies. The commercial telematics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

