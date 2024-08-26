MEC Tertuis Simmers visits Citrusdal to provide update on ongoing repairs to provincial main road 310

Today, Western Cape Provincial Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers visited Citrusdal to provide an update on the ongoing repairs to the rovincial main road 310 (MR310), a vital link between Citrusdal and the N7 which sustained extensive damage during recent heavy rains.

Cause of Damage:

During recent heavy rains, the banks of the Olifants River breached upstream of MR310 resulting in flooding of the surrounding areas. The large volume and high velocities of water coming from the river caused extensive erosion and damage to MR310 between km 112.6 and km 113.4, as well as significant structural damage to a major culvert at approximately km 112.93

The extent of Damage:

MR310 sustained significant damage over a section of approximately 1KM. The extent of the damage varied along this length and can be roughly divided into four sections, including a complete wash away of approximately 60m, which ultimately severed the connection of the road to the N7.

High flows through the major culvert at km112.93 also caused extensive undermining of the culvert foundation, leading to settlement and compromising the stability and structural integrity of several precast units on the downstream side of MR310. Structural cracking was also identified, further highlighting the damage.

During his visit, Minister Simmers emphasized the importance of collaboration among all affected parties, including local farmers, to ensure the success of the proposed plan by the Department of Infrastructure.

Minister Simmers stated, "The proposed plan by our department is designed to deliver future-proof and sustainable repairs for the MR310. However, this can only be achieved if all affected parties, particularly the farming community, work together with us. The collaboration will ensure that the infrastructure is not only repaired but also fortified against future incidents."

Current Progress:

Sections of the MR310 have been severely impacted, particularly between km 112.6 and km 113.36, where multiple road sections experienced structural failures, including half-width and full-width breaks.

The work to restore the road and access to Citrusdal has commenced on 30 July. While this work is still ongoing, partial access was restored on 8 August. The replacement of the major culvert at km112.93 will commence shortly, once a bypass has been constructed.

As of today:

Section 1 (km 112.6 - km 112.76): The upper selected layer (G7) is complete.

Section 2 (km 112.76 - km 112.84): The left lane rock fill is complete and carrying traffic. The right lane's upper selected layer (G7) has also been placed.

Section 3 (km 112.84 - km 112.93): The left lane is carrying traffic, while the right lane is under construction with the existing base and subbase being prepared for use in shoulder construction. The shoulder is now complete to the top of the rock fill layer.

Section 4 (km 112.93 - km 113.36): Progress includes the completion of the upper selected layer (G7) in the right lane from km 112.93 to km 113.06. The lower select layer is complete from km 113.06 to km 113.20, with upper select material placement in progress. Rock fill is being transported and prepared for placement in the remaining section.

Impact on Traffic and Safety:

Currently, only single-lane traffic is allowed across the damaged culvert structure, regulated by a Stop and Go system. The structure is under regular monitoring until the temporary bypass, which will be constructed on the upstream side, is fully operational.

Permanent Solution:

The department’s teams are finalising the design for a permanent solution to ensure the long-term resilience of the MR310. The new culvert will be constructed to handle a 20-year design flood with a flow rate of 59 m³/s. The structure will include two in-situ concrete cells, each 3.6 meters wide and 2.4 meters high. Erosion protection works will also be implemented to protect the road infrastructure against future flood events.

Next Steps:

The temporary bypass is scheduled for completion within the next few weeks, providing uninterrupted traffic flow while the permanent structure is being constructed. The department is working diligently to ensure that all repairs are completed with minimal disruption to the community and road users. The department has a projected budget of R30 million, towards the successful implementation of the project.

The public's patience and cooperation are deeply appreciated as the department works to restore this vital infrastructure. The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure remains committed to rebuilding better and ensuring the safety and resilience of our transport networks.

The Minister further announced that the Department of Infrastructure is prepared to go beyond its usual mandate to ensure the long-term resilience of the area. "In addition to the road repairs, we will draw up a transversal maintenance management plan that will address not just the road infrastructure, but also the management of the river and agricultural land surrounding it. This comprehensive approach is critical to safeguarding the livelihoods and infrastructure in Citrusdal."

The visit and Minister Simmers' remarks underline the Western Cape Government's commitment to rebuilding better and ensuring that the region's infrastructure is resilient against future challenges, particularly with more unpredictable and weatherr anticipated.

Media enquiries:

Mr. Ntobeko Mbingeleli

ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za

021 483 8067 (o)

061 447 7851 (m)

Mr. Jandré Bakker

Head of Communication

Department of Infrastructure

Email: Jandre.Bakker@westerncape.gov.za