Minister Dean Macpherson meets with MEC Martin Meyer on public works and infrastructure

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, and KwaZulu-Natal Public Works and Infrastructure Member of the Executive Council (MEC), Martin Meyer, have jointly agreed that an urgent meeting with all the respective MECs in all provinces and the Ministers in the Law Enforcement cluster should be held in KwaZulu-Natal to develop a decisive response to the construction mafia across the country. During a meeting with the minister, Meyer provided the minister with a report on how the problem of the construction mafia has resurfaced in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Shortly after I was appointed as Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, I vowed to deal decisively with the construction mafia and to restore the rule of law at construction sites across the country. During a recent oversight visit to the uMkhomazi water project, I learnt how an altercation with the construction mafia led to the death of three people and the assault of another. This is simply unacceptable. We will never be able to attract additional infrastructure investment, and turn the country into a construction site, while this lawlessness continues,” Minister Macpherson said.

“This is why it is imperative to host this important meeting with Public Works MECs across the country and the Ministers in the Law Enforcement cluster to develop a comprehensive plan to turn the tide against the construction mafia to not only attract additional infrastructure investment but protect the lives of our people.”

Minister Macpherson and MEC Meyer furthermore discussed how the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) can be reformed to ensure it benefits recipients and contributes to job creation, and how the national government can work with the provincial government to expand Infrastructure development in the province.

“KwaZulu-Natal is a province of such immense potential, and I therefore look forward to working closely with the MEC to unlock economic growth and job creation in the province. I will be meeting with MECs in other provinces and mayors in the week ahead to see how we can work together to improve the lives of our people. It is only through working together towards a common vision that we can unlock South Africa’s potential. Let’s Build South Africa.”

