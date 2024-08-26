Ashwagandha Extract Market Expected to Grow at a Robust 11.4% CAGR Reaching $2.5 Billion by 2031

The global ashwagandha extract market was valued at $864.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ashwagandha extract market generated $864.3 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, competitive landscape, value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces. This report offers in-depth information for market players, investors, stakeholders, and startups in determining steps to be taken for achieving sustainable growth and competitive advantage in the market.

Download FREE Report Sample (256 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17254

Report coverage & details:

Chapter 1: INTRODUCTION

Chapter 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter 4: ASHWAGANDHA EXTRACT MARKET, BY FORM

Chapter 5: ASHWAGANDHA EXTRACT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Chapter 6: ASHWAGANDHA EXTRACT MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Chapter 7: ASHWAGANDHA EXTRACT MARKET, BY REGION

Chapter 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Chapter 9: COMPANY PROFILES

LIST OF TABLES

LIST OF FIGURES

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the ashwagandha extract market positively, owing to the positive health effects of ashwagandha on physical and mental wellbeing. People suffered physical illnesses along with mental health issues during the pandemic. Ashwagandha eases anxiety and stress. So, the demand surged massively.

The demand for ashwagandha extract increased during the pandemic as people began taking dietary supplements to fulfill nutrient deficiency and build immunity to fight against the coronavirus infection.

The consumption of functional and fortified food containing natural ingredients increased considerably during the pandemic. This, in turn, raised the sales of ashwagandha extract in business to consumer segment considerably.

The supply chain disruptions due to lockdown restrictions created a supply-demand gap. This, in turn, led to loss of revenue for some market players. However, the demand and sales are expected to recover post-pandemic as supply chain regulates.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global ashwagandha extract market based on form, application, distribution channel, and region. The research provides a detailed analysis of segments and sub-segments to determine the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments. Market size and estimations for segments and sub-segments are offered in the study to identify the strategies to be adopted to achieve sustainable growth.

Based on form, the capsules/tablets segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the powder segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the others segment.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17254

Based on application, the dietary supplements segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global ashwagandha extract market, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the food and beverages segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzed the segments including sports nutrition and others.

Based on distribution channel, the business to consumer segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, holding around two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the business to business segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue by 2031. However, Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.

The research provides a detailed analysis of leading market players of the global ashwagandha extract market. These players include The Himalaya Drug Company, Emami Limited, Dabur India Ltd., P&G, Kairali Ayurvedic Group, Kerry Group PLC, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Taos Herb Company, Shree Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan Pvt. Ltd., and Unilever PLC.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/17254

The report discusses these key players and outlines various strategies such as expansion, partnerships, new product launches, and others to raise their market penetration and consolidate their position in the global market. The report providers extensive analysis that outlines product portfolio, operating segments, business performance, and key developments by every market player.

Trending Reports:

Cream Powder Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cream-powder-market-A39197

Peppermint Oil Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/peppermint-oil-market-A14182

Corn hydrolysate Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/corn-hydrolysate-market-A16866

Organic Honey Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-honey-market-A15532

Whey Protein Ingredients Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/whey-protein-ingredients-market

Food Glazing Agents Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-glazing-agents-market-A13716

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.