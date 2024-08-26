Protein Ingredients Market to Expand at 6.4% CAGR Reaching $91.89 Billion by 2027

The global protein ingredients market size was valued at $53.78 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $91.89 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Protein Ingredients Market by Source, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The global protein ingredients market, valued at $53.78 billion in 2019, is projected to reach $91.89 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027. The market is anticipated to witness an incremental revenue increase of $38.11 billion during this period.

Market Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Nutritional Food

An increasing awareness about health and nutritional food products is driving consumers to adopt healthier diets and increase their protein intake. This shift is significantly boosting the market for protein supplements and ingredients.

Busy Lifestyles and Women's Workforce Participation

The rise in dual-income households has led to increased consumption of nutritional supplements, especially in the form of infant formula, which often contains animal protein.

Untapped Markets

Regions such as parts of Africa and other developing areas present significant opportunities for market expansion, as protein supplements and protein-based foods are still in the early stages of adoption there.

Market Segmentation

By Source

The market is segmented into animal protein and plant protein.

Animal Protein: Includes whey protein, casein & caseinates, milk protein, egg protein, and others. Egg protein is the most preferred due to its high protein content and functionality.

Plant Protein: Includes soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and others. Pea protein is the fastest-growing segment, driven by its versatility in various applications.

By Form

Solid Form: Held a significant share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to better stability and ease of handling and storage.

By Application

Food & Beverages: This segment led the market in 2019 and is estimated to reach $39.90 billion by 2027.

Animal Feed: Projected to be the fastest-growing segment.

Cosmetics & Personal Care: Another notable application area.

Regional Insights

North America

North America dominated the global market in 2019, largely due to high per capita consumption of protein supplements in the U.S. and strong demand for multifunctional protein-based products in the food and beverage industry.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

The LAMEA region is expected to witness the highest CAGR, driven by increased awareness of protein's functional benefits, rising demand for nutritional supplements, retail sector expansion, and growing disposable incomes.

Key Findings

• Animal Protein Market: Valued at $42.12 billion in 2019, projected to reach $69.85 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0%.

• Form: Solid segment accounted for 87.7% of the market in 2019.

• Egg Protein: Held 66.56% of the animal protein market share in 2019.

• Soy Protein: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3%.

• North America: Remains a prominent market with significant growth prospects.

The report profiles key players in the protein ingredients industry, including:

• Cargill

• ADM

• DuPont

• Kerry Group

• Omega Protein Corporation

• Friesland

• Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

• Fonterra Co-operative Group

• Kewpie Corporation

• Bunge Limited

