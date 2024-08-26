President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for New York

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance is available for the state of New York to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from a severe storm and flooding from Aug. 18-19, 2024.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of catastrophe.

Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding for Suffolk County.

Lai Sun Yee has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.