Latest Dupixent® (dupilumab) and Itepekimab Data at ERS Highlight Scientific Innovation and Leadership in Respiratory Diseases

20 abstracts, including 4 oral presentations, offer new treatment insights for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP)

Data from landmark Phase 3 trials for Dupixent in COPD reinforce exacerbation reduction and improvement in lung function compared to placebo, and provide new assessments on health-related quality of life across patient subgroups

Additional presentations spotlight a novel asthma imaging study showing the early impact of Dupixent on clinical remission, airway remodeling and mucus plugging starting at 4 weeks, as well as data from investigational therapy itepekimab in former smokers with COPD

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced 20 abstracts across Dupixent® (dupilumab) and investigational therapy itepekimab will be presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2024 being held from September 7 to 11 in Vienna, Austria. These clinical and real-world abstracts presented in collaboration with Sanofi include four oral presentations and demonstrate the potential of targeting key drivers of type 2 inflammation and other pathways to address respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma, and improve patient outcomes.

“The breadth of our presentations at the ERS Congress showcase our commitment to advancing the management of a range of difficult-to-treat respiratory diseases,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Board co-Chair, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron, and a principal inventor of Dupixent. “Through our Dupixent clinical program, we have gained a deep understanding of the biology of airway diseases. We are now applying those insights to COPD, a complex and heterogenous disease, and are excited by the remarkable potential of our COPD research program investigating Dupixent, as well as our anti-IL-33 antibody itepekimab to support COPD patients regardless of smoking history.”

Among the notable Dupixent presentations at ERS is a pooled analysis of the previously reported Phase 3 BOREAS and NOTUS trials in uncontrolled COPD with evidence of type 2 inflammation (i.e., raised blood eosinophils). In the trials, all patients were on background maximal standard-of-care inhaled therapy (with nearly all on triple therapy). BOREAS and NOTUS formed the basis of the recent European Commission approval and regulatory submissions around the world for Dupixent in certain patients with uncontrolled COPD.

As shared in the abstract, the pooled analysis demonstrated that Dupixent patients (n=938) experienced a 31% reduction in the annualized rate of moderate or severe COPD exacerbations over 52 weeks compared to placebo (n=936; nominal p<0.0001). Additional COPD data to be presented at the meeting will evaluate the impact of Dupixent on daily symptom frequency and severity, exacerbations and lung function regardless of baseline body mass index, airflow obstruction, dyspnea (shortness of breath) and exercise capacity measures. Safety results were generally consistent with the known safety profile of Dupixent in its approved indications. Adverse events more commonly observed with Dupixent (≥5%) compared to placebo in either COPD trial were back pain, COVID-19, diarrhea, headache and nasopharyngitis.

Additionally, new research will be shared from the Phase 4 VESTIGE trial, a novel imaging study evaluating the effects of Dupixent on airway remodeling in certain adults with asthma. Two poster presentations will show new data on the 4-week impact of Dupixent treatment on airway inflammation, volume, and flow, and mucus plugging, as well as outcomes for clinical remission after 4 and 24 weeks of treatment in adults with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma.

The full list of Regeneron and Sanofi presentations at ERS includes:



Abstract title Abstract Presenting

author Presentation

date, time (CEST) COPD Reduction in exacerbations with itepekimab in former smokers with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by prior exacerbation frequency OA3645 Oral

presentation

Rabe, K.F. Monday,

September 9

2:15-3:30 PM Dupilumab Efficacy and Safety in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe COPD with Type 2 Inflammation: Pooled Analysis of BOREAS and NOTUS Trials PA4787

Poster

Presentation

Bhatt, S. Tuesday,

September 10

12:30-2:00 PM



Dupilumab improves respiratory symptoms in patients with moderate-to-severe COPD with type 2 inflammation in phase 3 BOREAS trial PA4786

Poster

Presentation

Papi, A. Tuesday,

September 10

12:30-2:00 PM Dupilumab improves quality of life in non-exacerbators with moderate-to-severe COPD and type 2 inflammation: phase 3 BOREAS trial PA4784

Poster

Presentation

Rabe, K.F. Tuesday,

September 10

12:30-2:00 PM Dupilumab improves lung function in non-exacerbators with moderate-to-severe COPD with type 2 inflammation in phase 3 BOREAS trial PA4785

Poster

Presentation

Rabe, K.F. Tuesday,

September 10

12:30-2:00 PM Dupilumab efficacy in patients with COPD and type 2 inflammation irrespective of mortality risk

score PA4782

Poster

Presentation

Vogelmeier, C. Tuesday,

September 10

12:30-2:00 Asthma Clinical remission with dupilumab in children with uncontrolled, moderate-to-severe, type 2 asthma (dupilumab) RCT3719

Late-

Breaking Oral

Presentation Bacharier, L. Monday,

September 9

3:30-5:00 PM Impact of early transient increase in eosinophils in patients with moderate-to-severe asthma on the long-term efficacy of dupilumab in TRAVERSE OA2779 Oral

Presentation

Pavord, I. Monday,

September 9

9:30-10:45 AM Dupilumab reduces mucus plugging and volume: phase 4 VESTIGE trial OA3649 Oral

Presentation

Porsberg, C. Monday,

September 9

2:35-3:30 PM Effectiveness of dupilumab vs omalizumab in patients with severe asthma – The EU-ADVANTAGE

study PA2171

Poster

Presentation

Canonica,

G.W. Monday,

September 9

8:00-9:30 AM Characteristics of long-term oral corticosteroid users stratified by blood eosinophil count in the International Severe Asthma Registry PA439 Poster

Presentation

Chan, J. Sunday,

September 8

8:00-9:30 AM Phenotype and biomarkers in patients who initiated biologic therapy stratified by oral corticosteroids use in the International Severe Asthma Registry PA438 Poster

Presentation

Chan, J. Sunday,

September 8

8:00-9:30 AM Dupilumab-treated patients with moderate-to-severe asthma are more likely to meet clinical remission criteria: results from the VESTIGE trial PA1202

Poster

Presentation

Lugogo, N.L. Sunday,

September 8

12:30-2:00 PM Baseline Characteristics of Patients with Asthma Initiating Dupilumab in a Real-World Setting: the RAPID Registry PA4484

Poster

Presentation

Lugogo, N.L. Tuesday,

September 10

8:00-9:30 AM



Early treatment response to dupilumab on airway inflammation, airway dynamics, and mucus plugging in VESTIGE PA3933

Poster

Presentation

Papi, A. Tuesday,

September 10

8:00-9:30 AM Real-world effectiveness of dupilumab vs benralizumab and vs mepolizumab in severe asthma: The EU-ADVANTAGE study PA2170

Poster

Presentation

Virchow, J.C. Monday,

September 9

8:00-9:30 AM Dupilumab improves lung function and reduces exacerbations despite withdrawal of inhaled corticosteroids/long-acting beta agonists PA1172 Late-

Breaking

Poster

Presentation Wechsler, M.E. Sunday,

September 8

12:30-2:00 PM Dupilumab Reduces Exacerbations and FeNO Levels and Improves Asthma Control with Inhaled Corticosteroid Withdrawal: a Phase 2 Study PA5371

Poster

Presentation

Wechsler, M.E. Tuesday,

September 10

12:30-2:00 PM CRSwNP Baseline Characteristics of Patients with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps and Coexisting Asthma Initiating Dupilumab in the AROMA Global Registry PA425 Poster

Presentation

Heffler, E.



Sunday,

September 8

8:00-9:30 AM Initiation of dupilumab led to reduced use of oral corticosteroids (OCS) and other medications over 12 months in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP): A US real-world practice study PA2177

Poster

Presentation

Lee, S.E. Monday,

September 9

8:00-9:30 AM



About Dupixent

Dupixent, which was invented using Regeneron’s proprietary VelocImmune® technology, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) pathways and is not an immunosuppressant. The Dupixent development program has shown significant clinical benefit and a decrease in type 2 inflammation in Phase 3 trials, establishing that IL-4 and IL-13 are key and central drivers of the type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in multiple related and often co-morbid diseases.

Dupixent has received regulatory approvals in more than 60 countries in one or more indications including certain patients with atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), prurigo nodularis, chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), and COPD in different age populations. More than 950,000 patients are being treated with Dupixent globally.

Dupilumab Development Program

Dupilumab is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement. To date, dupilumab has been studied across more than 60 clinical trials involving more than 10,000 patients with various chronic diseases driven in part by type 2 inflammation.

In addition to the currently approved indications, Regeneron and Sanofi are studying dupilumab in a broad range of diseases driven by type 2 inflammation or other allergic processes in Phase 3 trials, including chronic pruritus of unknown origin and bullous pemphigoid. These potential uses of dupilumab are currently under clinical investigation, and the safety and efficacy in these conditions have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

About Itepekimab

Itepekimab, which was invented using Regeneron’s proprietary VelocImmune technology, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to and inhibits the signaling of interleukin-33 (IL-33), an initiator and amplifier of airway inflammation.

Itepekimab is currently under clinical investigation in two COPD Phase 3 trials and its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

About Regeneron's VelocImmune® Technology

Regeneron's VelocImmune technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered mouse platform endowed with a genetically humanized immune system to produce optimized fully human antibodies. When Regeneron's co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer George D. Yancopoulos was a graduate student with his mentor Frederick W. Alt in 1985, they were the first to envision making such a genetically humanized mouse, and Regeneron has spent decades inventing and developing VelocImmune and related VelociSuite® technologies. Dr. Yancopoulos and his team have used VelocImmune technology to create a substantial proportion of all original, FDA-approved or authorized fully human monoclonal antibodies. This includes REGEN-COV® (casirivimab and imdevimab), Dupixent, Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwlc), Praluent® (alirocumab), Kevzara® (sarilumab), Evkeeza® (evinacumab-dgnb), Inmazeb® (atoltivimab, maftivimab and odesivimab-ebgn) and Veopoz® (pozelimab-bbfg).

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as VelociSuite®, which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center® and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook or X .

