RSIPF and NZ police deliver Safety Messages to Schools in Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and the New Zealand Police, under the Solomon Island

Police Support Program (SIPSP) have been visiting schools in Honiara delivering School Safety talks.

NZ Police Team Leader Inspector Warwick McKee says, “The initiative asks students to think about their safety and the safety of their friends. It promotes a prevention approach and encourages Solomon Islands school children to be more aware of their surroundings and take responsibility for their safety.”

“The intent of the message is to make safety a priority in the homes, in the schools and on the roads. The overall theme is to encourage our youth to have a prevention approach in everyday situations,” says Inspector McKee.

The principals of each school visited have expressed gratitude for the time police have taken to spread a positive message and fully support the safety at home, safety at school and safety on the roads.

The safety message has been well received and the children have enjoyed the opportunity to engage and interact with members of RSIPF and SIPSP.

Five schools and more than 1500 students have been exposed to the safety presentation.

“The RSIPF and SIPSP will continue to roll out the safety message to more schools in the Honiara region in the coming months,” says Inspector McKee.

SIPSP advisor Darryn Gabb and RSIPF Constables Regina Deve and Tamaeri Cheong hand futsal balls to New Hope school

Constable Regina hands futsal balls to school teacher at St John School

Constable Regina talk to St John school students around safety

Constable Regina talk to students about safety

RSIPF Constables Derol Melo and Tamaeri Cheong hand futsal balls to New Hope school

//End//